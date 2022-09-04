ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Police: Man arrested after shooting two people in dispute over stolen property near Idaho-Utah border

By By The Herald Journal
 4 days ago

TREMONTON, Utah — A local man has been charged after authorities say he shot two men after an alleged theft of his e-bike and backpack.

Richard Matthew Barlow, 24, of Tremonton, faces three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and single class-B misdemeanor for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

The charges were filed with the 1st District Court on Friday.

On Aug. 31, according to an affidavit filed with the court, Tremonton-Garland Police Department officers responded to a report of gun fire near 400 West 1000 North where two critically injured men were found. Both alleged victims sustained gun shot wounds, police wrote, and identified Barlow as the suspect.

After locating him at his residence, police wrote, Barlow told officers that someone had stolen an e-bike and a backpack containing a financial card and work documents from his porch. According to the affidavit, Barlow told police he believed he knew who took the items and went to confront the person.

Barlow told police he encountered two men, an argument ensued, and both men began walking toward him.

“Richard indicated that he started backing away and that while he was backing away, he took a 9mm handgun out of his pocket, took a magazine out of the other pocket, loaded the handgun,” police wrote, “then when the men didn’t stop walking towards him, he fired three times at them.”

Both men were transported to a hospital in critical condition after having lost a “substantial” amount of blood, according to documents filed with the court.

Barlow was arrested and booked into the Box Elder County Jail. Court records indicate he is being held on a no-bail status.

An initial appearance for the charges has yet to be scheduled.

