Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.

