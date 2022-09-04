Read full article on original website
Related
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
‘A revolution is coming’: Pakistani artist says floods must be catalyst for change
A Pakistani artist whose work centres on the Indus River delta, its wildlife and the climate crisis has told of his return to his home village and seeing the devastation its swollen waters had brought. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who is named after his grandfather, the former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali...
‘A sense of relief’: the Nigerian project helping babies to be born free of HIV
Lafiyan Yara is reducing transmission by training women to spot underlying issues and carry out tests
Comments / 0