Missouri State

Parson shuts door on marijuana special session

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. “The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
MISSOURI STATE
Blue Jays begin year undefeated after Florida trip

LEE’S SUMMIT — It has been a stellar start to the season for Liberty this year. The volleyball team has begun 9-0 with a win over the top-ranked team in Kansas, Olathe Northwest, last week. They added to their win total Tuesday, Sept. 6, by sweeping Lee’s Summit 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16. The win against Lee’s Summit comes on the heels of a Labor Day weekend trip to Orlando, Florida. The Blue Jays were jam-packed with activities and games as they visited the southern city on Friday, Sept. 2. Head coach April Fleming explained how important it is for her team to remember that playing volleyball isn’t a job, but still a fun high school experience.
LIBERTY, MO

