LEE’S SUMMIT — It has been a stellar start to the season for Liberty this year. The volleyball team has begun 9-0 with a win over the top-ranked team in Kansas, Olathe Northwest, last week. They added to their win total Tuesday, Sept. 6, by sweeping Lee’s Summit 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16. The win against Lee’s Summit comes on the heels of a Labor Day weekend trip to Orlando, Florida. The Blue Jays were jam-packed with activities and games as they visited the southern city on Friday, Sept. 2. Head coach April Fleming explained how important it is for her team to remember that playing volleyball isn’t a job, but still a fun high school experience.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO