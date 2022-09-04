Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Parson shuts door on marijuana special session
JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. “The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri secretary of state throws support behind controversial election theory
Originally published by The Missouri Independent. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has lined up behind a U.S. Supreme Court case legal experts believe could radically reshape how federal elections are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from intervening.
mycouriertribune.com
Blue Jays begin year undefeated after Florida trip
LEE’S SUMMIT — It has been a stellar start to the season for Liberty this year. The volleyball team has begun 9-0 with a win over the top-ranked team in Kansas, Olathe Northwest, last week. They added to their win total Tuesday, Sept. 6, by sweeping Lee’s Summit 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16. The win against Lee’s Summit comes on the heels of a Labor Day weekend trip to Orlando, Florida. The Blue Jays were jam-packed with activities and games as they visited the southern city on Friday, Sept. 2. Head coach April Fleming explained how important it is for her team to remember that playing volleyball isn’t a job, but still a fun high school experience.
Comments / 0