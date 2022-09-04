ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sheldon Heather sr
2d ago

all schools need to go back to this and parents need to start being parents again and teach their children Manors and to mind

Fox News

Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation

The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: State of Missouri and Missouri Attorney General named in lawsuit regarding new homeless laws

Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against the state of Missouri and the state's attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and places restrictions on the use of state funds for the homeless.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he's not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Parson shuts door on marijuana special session

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana. "The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization," Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that's not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses

Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city's ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don't own on a vacation platform. Springfield's city leaders aren't sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri's Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

A list of veteran owned businesses in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We've compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com. Greene County 417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections. A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. "Being homeless is not the problem," Police Chief Wes Coatney said. "The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless." Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri's Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State High School Football Rankings After 2nd Week

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and. broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young,. PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris. Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ...

