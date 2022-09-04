ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Central Florida by 6.5. —The CJ’s Alexis Cubit has three takeaways from Louisville’s collapse against ‘Cuse. —Eric Crawford assesses the damage after Saturday night’s debacle. Spoiler: It’s substantial. Consider: It was a 31-point loss at Syracuse that was the final straw that earned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
3wv.com

Former Hoos head football coach Bronco Mendenhall resurfaces on a new podcast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WINA) – Just in time for the college football season after he abruptly left as head football coach at UVa, Bronco Mendenhall has resurfaced in a new podcast called HeadCoachU. He’s doing the effort with a Louisville, KY-based athletics director’s online information clearinghouse called D1 Ticker, and their managing editor Bryan Fischer. The first podcast dropped Wednesday called “Why Bronco Mendenhall Hit Pause” where he shares why he left the University of Virginia, and how what he calls this “pause” in his career is renewing and refocusing him.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wagertalk.com

UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9

WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
ORLANDO, FL
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7

Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory.  1. The New Offense The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 season projection

As to be expected, Louisville's loss at Syracuse has had a negative impact on the ESPN Football Power Index projection for the team's season. Louisville is now ranked No. 59 in the latest FPI, a drop of 24 spots from a week prior, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 5-7. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games, but following the loss it gives the team just a 26.5 percent chance to finish the regular season with at .500 record.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Q&A: Louisville basketball Director of Strength and Conditioning Adam Petway

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has finished hiring his support staff. And one of those new hires - Dr. Adam Petway - has experience at the NBA and collegiate levels and is the new U of L Director of Strength & Conditioning. Petway was hired by Payne in late June and comes to the Cardinals after stints with Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and in college with Arkansas, Maryland, and George Washington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Airbnb rules could be coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville could soon be facing some new rules for Airbnb rentals. Short-term rentals have been more popular than ever, but it's creating some problems. Some residents in popular rental areas, like the Highlands, say its not always easy to live next door. So there's a proposed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN

