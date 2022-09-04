Read full article on original website
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Louisville at UCF Game Day: TV, Streaming, Weather, & Betting Line
Game day information for Louisville at UCF, including tv, streaming, weather forecast, and betting line all in one place.
BOZICH | Louisville football's 'energy' issue is strange, deflating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can accept a lack of juice from a college football team in Week 4 or Week 5. It's a 13-week grind. Even Alabama throws in a clunker. I can understand a team coming out without an edge after a string of discouraging losses or an exhausting road trip.
Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville
Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Central Florida by 6.5. —The CJ’s Alexis Cubit has three takeaways from Louisville’s collapse against ‘Cuse. —Eric Crawford assesses the damage after Saturday night’s debacle. Spoiler: It’s substantial. Consider: It was a 31-point loss at Syracuse that was the final straw that earned...
Former Hoos head football coach Bronco Mendenhall resurfaces on a new podcast
LOUISVILLE, KY (WINA) – Just in time for the college football season after he abruptly left as head football coach at UVa, Bronco Mendenhall has resurfaced in a new podcast called HeadCoachU. He’s doing the effort with a Louisville, KY-based athletics director’s online information clearinghouse called D1 Ticker, and their managing editor Bryan Fischer. The first podcast dropped Wednesday called “Why Bronco Mendenhall Hit Pause” where he shares why he left the University of Virginia, and how what he calls this “pause” in his career is renewing and refocusing him.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
Zakiyah Johnson's national profile continues to rise as she enters sophomore year at Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a productive last month or so for Sacred Heart Academy sophomore Zakiyah Johnson. First, there was an AAU national title with West Virginia Thunder in late July. "The national championship, that was my first," Johnson said. "That was my first ever. It was...
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7
Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory. 1. The New Offense The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was ...
Should UCF Be Favored Against Louisville?
UCF opens the week as a favorite over Power 5 and ACC opponent Louisville.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 season projection
As to be expected, Louisville's loss at Syracuse has had a negative impact on the ESPN Football Power Index projection for the team's season. Louisville is now ranked No. 59 in the latest FPI, a drop of 24 spots from a week prior, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 5-7. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games, but following the loss it gives the team just a 26.5 percent chance to finish the regular season with at .500 record.
Reports: '23 C Isaiah Miranda Sets Official Visit to Louisville
The big man from Rhode Island listed the Cardinals in his list of top schools last week.
Q&A: Louisville basketball Director of Strength and Conditioning Adam Petway
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has finished hiring his support staff. And one of those new hires - Dr. Adam Petway - has experience at the NBA and collegiate levels and is the new U of L Director of Strength & Conditioning. Petway was hired by Payne in late June and comes to the Cardinals after stints with Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and in college with Arkansas, Maryland, and George Washington.
Louisville, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The duPont Manual High School football team will have a game with Central High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
New Airbnb rules could be coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville could soon be facing some new rules for Airbnb rentals. Short-term rentals have been more popular than ever, but it's creating some problems. Some residents in popular rental areas, like the Highlands, say its not always easy to live next door. So there's a proposed...
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
