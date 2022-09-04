Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Louisville 'Disappointed' with 'Disheartening' Tackling Issues vs. Syracuse
The Cardinals struggled with tackling all night long against the Orange, and facing a short week ahead of playing UCF, they're vowing to adjust their mindset regarding it moving forward.
Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest For Nyreek Clyburn
Class of 2024 Paterson (NJ) Eastside edge Nyreek Clyburn was offered by Syracuse in July of this year. He also holds scholarship opportunities from Ole Miss and Rutgers. On Saturday, Clyburn was in attendance for the Orange's season opening win over Louisville. "Honestly, it was great," ...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Louisville and Other Coaching Situations to Watch
A few years ago I came up with the term “Anxiety Bowl,” which applied to any regular season game in which both coaching staffs needed to win to keep their jobs, or at least avoid the beginning of the end. These games usually take place closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day, but thanks to the occasional hiccups of Week 1 conference play, an Anxiety Bowl sneaked past us on Saturday, and it provided the worst kind of result: Syracuse demolished Louisville 31-7, a result that leaves little doubt as to the state of Scott Satterfield’s Cardinal program.
247Sports
Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville
Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
wagertalk.com
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7
Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory. 1. The New Offense The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was ...
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
wdrb.com
Zakiyah Johnson's national profile continues to rise as she enters sophomore year at Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a productive last month or so for Sacred Heart Academy sophomore Zakiyah Johnson. First, there was an AAU national title with West Virginia Thunder in late July. "The national championship, that was my first," Johnson said. "That was my first ever. It was...
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at UCF
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of rebounding at the Knights.
Bad news for Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers delivered some bad news on the injury front during his press conference Monday following the Orange's 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday in the two teams' season opener. (...)
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson Out For 2022 Season
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers updated the status of fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson on Monday. He said both are out for the season after suffering injuries in the season opener against Louisville. The Orange will now move forward without two of its starters for the remainder ...
localsyr.com
“We lost two players for the year” Dino Babers speaks ahead of UConn game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares to hit the road for UConn on Saturday. Dino Babers said in his opening statement that LB Stefon Thompson and FB/TE Chris Elmore are out for the year due to injuries suffered against Louisville. He believes both will be back.
Reports: '23 C Isaiah Miranda Sets Official Visit to Louisville
The big man from Rhode Island listed the Cardinals in his list of top schools last week.
247Sports
Syracuse football Week 2 depth chart (UConn): Australian freshman Max Von Marburg wins starting punter job
Syracuse football released its Week 2 depth chart on Monday. After shellacking Louisville 31-7 two days ago, the Orange is now preparing for a road game against UConn on Saturday at 7 p.m. Here are the changes to the two-deep:. -Freshman punter Maximilian Von Marburg is now listed as the...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
Comments / 1