Pike County Comprehensive Plan revision begins
Pike County officially launched the process for updating the County Comprehensive Plan, at the Pike County Board of Commissioners meeting on September 7 . The County updates it comprehensive plan every 10 years to provide a framework for future growth, development, and preservation activities. The Comprehensive Plan Update will utilize the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Implementable Plan model to create a plan that is actionable and measurable. The planning process will take place over the next 18 months with expected adoption in Spring 2024.
