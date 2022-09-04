ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas

PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – High Bridge

An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
PINE GROVE, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg

Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Commissioners approve tax abatement on luxury apartments in Palmyra

Lebanon County Commissioners on Thursday approved a 10-year LERTA tax abatement for a planned 92-unit luxury apartment building in Palmyra. The abatement means Philadelphia-based Ventura Real Estate Holdings will not have to pay any property taxes for seven years. In the eighth year they will pay 25 percent of their taxes, 50 percent in the ninth year, and 25 percent in year 10.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

