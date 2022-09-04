Read full article on original website
3 Places Offering Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins this Fall [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Time to Plan Family Fall Photos: 3 Stunning Locations Throughout Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
WGAL
Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas
PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
lebtown.com
Commissioners approve tax abatement on luxury apartments in Palmyra
Lebanon County Commissioners on Thursday approved a 10-year LERTA tax abatement for a planned 92-unit luxury apartment building in Palmyra. The abatement means Philadelphia-based Ventura Real Estate Holdings will not have to pay any property taxes for seven years. In the eighth year they will pay 25 percent of their taxes, 50 percent in the ninth year, and 25 percent in year 10.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
abc27.com
Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
Disappointing Kipona laser light show was ‘not what we were promised’: Harrisburg officials
The 2022 Kipona Festival in Harrisburg featured a new event this year: a laser light show, held instead of the usual fireworks display. But the results were not what was expected, according to city officials. And they share the disappointment that they’ve heard from the public who attended. “The...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
WGAL
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
