Crested Butte, CO

5280.com

The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado

Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
Crested Butte, CO
Crested Butte, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hiker saved from Colorado peak day after death on same mountain

Just one day after the tragic death of a climber on Colorado's notorious Capitol Peak, another rescue took place in which a climber needed saving. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a person in distress on Capitol Peak. The caller reported that they were 'cliffed out' and unable to safely move or navigate away from their position on the mountain.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night

A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
BASALT, CO

