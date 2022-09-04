The Yankee Candle founder’s mansion just listed for $23 million. See inside the compound that features a Bellagio-inspired indoor water park, two-story arcade, and private concert venue

Read full article on original website
There’s a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
spectrumnews1.com
Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
Late Yankee Candle founder’s western Massachusetts estate lists for $23M
LEVERETT, Mass. — The sprawling western Massachusetts compound owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II until his 2019 death has been listed for $23 million. Situated on more than 60 lush acres, Juggler Meadow features 120,000 square feet of living space spread across eight buildings that include...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
The Artery pop-up shop coming to Holyoke
HOLYOKE — The Artery, billed as a “permanent pop-up shop,” will open on High Street in the coming days. The art store and gallery space will feature the works of local artists and crafters. The shop plans an Oct. 14 grand opening. The Artery is a collaboration...
Brimfield Flea Market: First time attendees guide to parking, dogs, where to eat and more
The Brimfield Flea Market has fields of unique finds for antique and thrift shoppers. But for first-timers, it can be a bit overwhelming. More than 50,000 people attend the Brimfield Flea Market each year. It runs three times a year for about a week each time. The show consists of many different fields, each with hundreds of vendors.
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)
What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
thereminder.com
Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
Three County Fair in Northampton has school bus demolition derby, racing pigs (photos)
Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
wrsi.com
El Paraiso Colombiano: Nef & Monte Eat Holyoke
It’s Monte and Chef Neftalí Duran’s semi-regular culinary throw-down, proving to River listeners that Holyoke has the best restaurants in The Valley. And this time Nef and Monte are joined by The River’s own Kaliis Smith and Francia Wisnewski, civic leader from Montague, originally from Cali, Colombia, to eat Colombian food from El Paraiso Colombiano. Their conversation drifts from colonialism to ketchup?
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away
He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is in deep sadness to that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
