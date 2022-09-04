Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Pilot who threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart charged
A man who stole an airplane early Saturday morning made his first court appearance Sunday and is being held without bond. Officers said Cory Patterson of Shannon called E911 Saturday morning threatening to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo. Officers said that Patterson stole a fully fueled Beachcraft King Air C90 twine engine aircraft and took off shortly after 5 a.m.
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
WLBT
71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper
BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
brownsvilleradio.com
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north
An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
wtva.com
Woman killed in wreck with state trooper identified
BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
wcbi.com
Car fire on Highway 82 for the second consecutive day
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the second in two days. A car burst into flames on Highway 82. This fire happened today in the westbound lane near Wade Tractor. Lowndes County volunteer firefighters from District 4 and District 5 were on the scene. Crews were able to knock out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
wcbi.com
Woman accused of setting her house on fire after argument with boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman is accused of setting her house on fire after an argument with her boyfriend. This is what the house looked like minutes after the call went out Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened on Highway 9, just...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
Silver Alert issued for Yalobusha County man
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba in Yalobusha County. He’s described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap, […]
Commercial Dispatch
Murder suspect out on bond allegedly randomly shoots at woman
A teen faces an aggravated assault charge for shooting at a driver Friday in North Columbus. Dorian Williams, 17, was standing outside near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North when he shot multiple times at a female driver in a passing car, according to Columbus Police Department. The car was...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man
DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 15-year-old Tunica girl
UPDATE: TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mashayla Jackson has been cancelled. She has been located and is safe. TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tunica girl. According to MBI, Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park […]
Comments / 0