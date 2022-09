The Town has been planning and getting ready for the community and visitors that will attend the Muscadine Jubilee on September 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As with many events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muscadine Jubilee was canceled and has been for the last two years. To gain momentum, the Town feels a need to start over in a sense - renewing relationships and hopefully gaining new relationships with vendors, entertainers, organizations and businesses, artists of all kinds and product sellers. Currently, more food vendors are needed.

PELAHATCHIE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO