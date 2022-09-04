ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Halt: Columbus Beechcroft refuses to yield to Bexley

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus Beechcroft stopped Bexley to the tune of a 21-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Cougars' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire flexes defensive muscle to keep Conneaut off the scoreboard

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Burton Berkshire's 5-0 blanking of Conneaut in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on August 30, Burton Berkshire faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Conneaut took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 27 at Orwell Grand Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry blanks Ashtabula Lakeside

Perry corralled Ashtabula Lakeside's offense and never let go to fuel an 8-0 victory on September 8 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 1, Perry faced off against Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 29 at Chesterland West Geauga High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Edgewood overcomes Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Edgewood stretched out and finally snapped Ashtabula Lakeside to earn a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 8. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
richlandsource.com

Pepper Pike Orange pockets slim win over Chardon NDCL

Pepper Pike Orange didn't flinch, finally repelling Chardon NDCL 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 8. Recently on August 29 , Chardon NDCL squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game . For more, click here.
CHARDON, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Trotwood-Madison earns tough verdict over Kettering Alter

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Trotwood-Madison did just enough to beat Kettering Alter 26-24 on September 8 in Ohio football action. In recent action on August 26, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Thurgood Marshall on August 26 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School. For more, click here.
TROTWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Wickliffe refuses to yield to Willoughby Andrews Osborne

An electrician would've been needed to get Willoughby Andrews Osborne on the scoreboard because Wickliffe wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 1 , Wickliffe squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
WICKLIFFE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Ohio State#Jpg#Notre Dame#American Football#College Football
richlandsource.com

Kirtland dodges a bullet in win over Fairview Park Fairview

Kirtland survived Fairview Park Fairview in a 2-1 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on August 30 , Kirtland squared off with Middlefield Cardinal in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Independence flexes stout defense to thwart Richmond Heights

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Independence bottled Richmond Heights 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 8. Last season, Independence and Richmond Heights faced off on September 30, 2021 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Mantua Crestwood blanks Orwell Grand Valley

Mantua Crestwood's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio girls volleyball on September 8. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with October 4, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MANTUA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland exerts defensive dominance to doom Ashtabula Lakeside

No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Kirtland and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on September 7, 2021 at Kirtland High School. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Wickliffe renders Garfield Heights Trinity's offense pointless

A vice-like defensive effort helped Wickliffe squeeze Garfield Heights Trinity 9-0 in a shutout performance on September 8 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Wickliffe and Garfield Heights Trinity squared off with September 9, 2021 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WICKLIFFE, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Wickliffe drops a goose egg on Euclid

Wickliffe's defense kept Euclid under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer on September 8. Last season, Wickliffe and Euclid faced off on September 9, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
EUCLID, OH
richlandsource.com

Mantua Crestwood smacks Ravenna Southeast in shutout victory

Mantua Crestwood didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Ravenna Southeast's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 6 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast played in a 3-0 game on September 27, 2021. For a...
MANTUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy