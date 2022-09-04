ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Reasons To Believe In The Browns In 2022

Cleveland Browns fans have stuck with a franchise that’s given them little to believe in. However, in 2020, behind their defense and Baker Mayfield, the team got its first playoff win since 1994. But now the team has sent him to another team, now pinning their hopes on Deshaun...
FanSided

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/6/22)

It is Monday, September 6, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is finally here, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for their Week 1 road game against the Carolina Panthers. More than one football fan posted his or her basic rules of etiquette for the season on social media so we thought we would recap them here in case you want to implement them personally.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
thecomeback.com

New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions

On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
brownsnation.com

3 Key Matchups To Watch In Browns Panthers Game

Kevin Stefanski finally gets to show us how his offense evolves with a new quarterback. There are a few clues about the changes as the Cleveland Browns travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers. Fans hope the release of fullback Johnny Stanton means we’ll finally see Kareem Hunt line...
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield grateful for time with Browns ahead of Week 1 game

Last week, Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield denied offering a profane quote about the Cleveland Browns as he and his new teammates prepare to face his former club in Sunday's regular-season opener held at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium. As ESPN's David Newton explained, Mayfield spoke with reporters Wednesday...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick

Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.
Yardbarker

Report: Browns RT May Be Unavailable Week 1

It’s been reported that there’s a chance Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin may be held out of Cleveland’s week one matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Though missing a game is never a good thing, Conklin has been on the field and practicing at almost 100% since early august.
