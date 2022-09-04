Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
brownsnation.com
3 Reasons To Believe In The Browns In 2022
Cleveland Browns fans have stuck with a franchise that’s given them little to believe in. However, in 2020, behind their defense and Baker Mayfield, the team got its first playoff win since 1994. But now the team has sent him to another team, now pinning their hopes on Deshaun...
AFC North: Bengals with Burrow, Ravens running, Steelers in transition, Browns in turmoil
AFC NORTH BALTIMORE RAVENS
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Shook: Everyone is bracing for worst case scenario against Baker Mayfield
Nick Shook of NFL.com discusses the potential of Jacoby Brissett, says the thing Browns fans don’t want to admit and previews the upcoming NFL season as a whole.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/6/22)
It is Monday, September 6, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is finally here, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for their Week 1 road game against the Carolina Panthers. More than one football fan posted his or her basic rules of etiquette for the season on social media so we thought we would recap them here in case you want to implement them personally.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1
CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions
On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV information: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information: Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
brownsnation.com
3 Key Matchups To Watch In Browns Panthers Game
Kevin Stefanski finally gets to show us how his offense evolves with a new quarterback. There are a few clues about the changes as the Cleveland Browns travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers. Fans hope the release of fullback Johnny Stanton means we’ll finally see Kareem Hunt line...
Cleveland Cavaliers To Host Several Free Agents For Workouts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host several free agents, including Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite, for workouts ahead of the start of training camp at the end of the month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement
The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
Yardbarker
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield grateful for time with Browns ahead of Week 1 game
Last week, Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield denied offering a profane quote about the Cleveland Browns as he and his new teammates prepare to face his former club in Sunday's regular-season opener held at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium. As ESPN's David Newton explained, Mayfield spoke with reporters Wednesday...
Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains
There will be five players leading the Cleveland Browns this season particularly.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick
Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Report: Browns RT May Be Unavailable Week 1
It’s been reported that there’s a chance Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin may be held out of Cleveland’s week one matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Though missing a game is never a good thing, Conklin has been on the field and practicing at almost 100% since early august.
Comments / 0