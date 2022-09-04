Read full article on original website
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
onfocus.news
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
As public waits for information on deadly Adams County police shooting, neighbor shares what he heard, saw
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after being shot by an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night. It happened at approximately 6:51 p.m. in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a call of an individual walking in the roadway. The man was located on Cumberland Avenue.
Suspects identified in July Vernon County bar burglaries
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities in Vernon County identified two men accused of burglaries at three area bars in July. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation pointed to 36-year-old Joseph Hodge of Elroy and 27-year-old Jacob Ruetten of New Lisbon as suspects in burglaries and attempted burglaries of three bars. Rockton Bar in La Farge, Nordic Lanes in Westby and the Tippy Toe Inn in Chaseburg all reported incidents over the course of July 3 and 4.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Adams County
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff's deputy. According to authorities, an Adams County deputy responded to a report of a person walking in the road in the town of Strongs Prairie about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 37-year-old case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
Investigation underway after man fatally shot by Adams County deputy
The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy. In a news release, officials say the deputy was dispatched at about 6:51 p.m. Sept. 6 to a report of a man walking in a roadway on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie. No additional details have been released about the initial report, but state officials say the man was armed when approached by the deputy.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance
A man was arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Adams County deputy shoots, kills man who was reportedly walking with gun
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — An Adams County deputy shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed while walking through a rural portion of the county Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the deputy — whose name has not been released — responded to a report of a person walking in the road around 6:50 p.m. The...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Drunken driving, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and operating while suspended among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. On Aug. 29, deputies were led on a high speed pursuit that started on Highway 51 near Highway...
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
08-29-22 At 3:23 a.m. a caller reported a male parked in a gas station parking lot was playing loud music, dancing in the lot, and had a dog running about. The male left prior to officer’s arrival; however he was located operating a motor vehicle nearby. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
Stevens Point man sentenced to prison in armed burglary
A 31-year-old Stevens Point man will spend five years in prison for breaking into a home, threatening a resident at gunpoint and firing his weapon twice, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Justin L. Salazar was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court. In...
WSAW
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a man was arrested overnight after he pointed a handgun at a woman and fired a shot. Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gunshot did not hurt anyone. When...
wearegreenbay.com
WI man arrested after taking toddler during domestic disturbance incident
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after a domestic disturbance incident on Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, just before 12 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. The...
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - A Portage County man was sentenced to five years behind bars for breaking into a Stevens Point home, threatening a person with a firearm, and discharging the firearm. Justin L. Salazar, 31, will spend five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision.
