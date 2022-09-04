Read full article on original website
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
Apple Watch Ultra launches with a beefed-up case, new GPS specs and the series' brightest display yet
Few would have suspected that Apple's first use of the Ultra suffix for its mobile devices would fall to one of its wearables; however, this is exactly what has just happened during the Watch phase of the Cupertino-based behemoth's Far Out event. The first-gen Watch Ultra thus roundly flouts rumors...
Honor X40 official launch announcement confirms 5G and an OLED screen for the upcoming smartphone
Honor has released an X40i in 2022 thus far; now, the OEM has announced that it intends to launch a flagship sibling for that smartphone. The device is now touted as a leap forward for its series, as it will be the one to bring OLED displays to its typically affordable series.
Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99
Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
Huawei Mate 50 E launches as the most affordable smartphone of its new flagship line
Chinese Tech Launch Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Mate 50 E has launched with the same re-designed camera hump as the 50, 50 Pro and 50 RS, although only 2 of its 4 lens-rings are rated to house active sensors. Then again, one of them is the 50MP main camera that also features in its higher-end siblings.
DJI Action 3: Specifications emerge for GoPro Hero 11 series competitor ahead of 'Looking for Those Who Go Beyond' launch event
@DealsDrone has shared more details about the DJI Action 3 on Twitter, having teased the action camera's release last month. As we discussed at the time, the leaker claimed that DJI would return to the Osmo Action's design for the Action 3, just a year after introducing a new form factor with the Action 2. Incidentally, screenshots and specifications for the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini have also recently leaked, which we have discussed separately.
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
Realme Watch 3 Pro launches in India with a large AMOLED display and GPS connectivity
Realme has presented the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company has been teasing for a while on social media. Built with flat edges and a single button, the Realme Watch 3 Pro also has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 448 x 368-pixel native resolution. Unfortunately, Realme has decided to include a display that has a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio, underlining its credential as a budget smartwatch.
USB4 Version 2.0 announced with up to double the standard's original speed
Accessory Desktop Launch Laptop Ultrabook Thunderbolt. The USB4 standard was originally announced with up to 40 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of "data performance" over USB Implementers Forum- (USB-IF) certified cables. That was the first iteration, however, and now there is a second rated to bring its top speed up to no less than 80Gb/s.
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro colors and model variants leaked along with vague release date timeframe
We have already had some leaked information about the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, including some quite suspect price tags and even an alleged rendering of the 12T Pro. In addition, many of the key specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro have already been reported, and although this latest leak includes that information, it also offers up a more detailed picture of the Xiaomi 12T. As for the release date, it has been claimed that the phones will arrive in September, but that’s as precise a timeframe as there is at the moment.
Huawei MateBook E Go is unleashed as a new Windows on ARM 2-in-1 with a 2.5K display starting at just over US$600
Huawei has made its new MateBook E Go official as the world's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based PC. It is a Windows 11 tablet at its heart that comes in Nebula Gray or Snow White finishes; however, it has launched with 2 further color SKUs based on the magnetic keyboard dock/cover with which each of these new devices is bundled: Sakura Pink or Interstellar Blue.
OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge GaN wall and car chargers unveiled for up to 60 W USB-C output
OtterBox has unveiled a new Premium Pro Fast Charge range of USB-C wall and car chargers. The gadgets are available in 30 W single port, 60 W dual port and 72 W triple port versions. The dual charger features two USB-C ports, with a 60 W max output or 30 W each when you simultaneously charge a pair of devices. The triple charge has identical USB-C ports and adds a 12 W USB-A output.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries
Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
Xiaomi POCO M5s arrives sporting an AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera from €209
Xiaomi has announced the POCO M5s, a smartphone that measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 g. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey and White colourways, all with black camera housings. As for the latter, Xiaomi includes a 64 MP primary sensor, along with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth cameras. Additionally, the POCO M5s has a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, mirroring the device's 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
