JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones launch with adaptive ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 50 hours of battery use

Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO