JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones launch with adaptive ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 50 hours of battery use

Read full article on original website
Related
Jabra Elite 5 earbuds likely to bring ANC at an affordable price
Jabra Elite 5 is a new pair of earbuds with features sitting between the company's entry-level and higher-end TWS models.
CNET
Pump Up the Volume With the Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth Boom Box Down to $70 Today
The Select Pro is a portable boom box from Anker sub-brand Soundcore, which lets you take the party with you wherever you go. And right now you can snag one at the bargain price of just $70, down from its usual $110 going rate. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in by then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II get serious about noise cancellation
Bose doesn’t want Apple to hog all the limelight today. On the day Apple showed off its latest AirPods Pro model, Bose showed off the QuietComfort Earbuds II — $299.99 wireless earbuds that claim to deliver the “world’s best noise cancellation,” according to Bose’s press release. They’re available for preorder today in black (white is coming the first week of October), and shipping starts on September 15th.
Digital Trends
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II hands-on: stunningly quiet
Bose says its new noise-canceling wireless earbuds, the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II, are the best active noise cancellation (ANC) you can get, period. That goes for headphones, like the company’s own Noise Canceling Headphones 700, as well as wireless earbuds. And after getting a demo of these new buds at the launch event in New York City, I believe it.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 official launch announcement confirms 5G and an OLED screen for the upcoming smartphone
Honor has released an X40i in 2022 thus far; now, the OEM has announced that it intends to launch a flagship sibling for that smartphone. The device is now touted as a leap forward for its series, as it will be the one to bring OLED displays to its typically affordable series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
USB4 Version 2.0 announced with up to double the standard's original speed
Accessory Desktop Launch Laptop Ultrabook Thunderbolt. The USB4 standard was originally announced with up to 40 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of "data performance" over USB Implementers Forum- (USB-IF) certified cables. That was the first iteration, however, and now there is a second rated to bring its top speed up to no less than 80Gb/s.
Phone Arena
Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!
When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
These Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speakers Will Seriously Upgrade Your Audio Anywhere
Music aficionados, has this ever happened to you? You're on vacation in the mountains or at the beach—maybe hitting up the parent's pad, house-sitting for a friend, or splurging on a sweet Airbnb—and all is well until you can't find a single adequate source for music in the place. No stereo, no boombox, not even […]
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $70, Get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse with 18K Optical Sensor for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse is perfect when traveling, and it’s being offered for just $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $69.99. Weighing in at under 60g, its tapered ends provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch offers a secure palm fit with less fatigue in extended sessions. A contoured thumb-groove provides stronger thumb grip, while optimized side buttons are much easier to access, enabling users to dial in their focus for work or play. Product page.
notebookcheck.net
Realme Watch 3 Pro launches in India with a large AMOLED display and GPS connectivity
Realme has presented the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company has been teasing for a while on social media. Built with flat edges and a single button, the Realme Watch 3 Pro also has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 448 x 368-pixel native resolution. Unfortunately, Realme has decided to include a display that has a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio, underlining its credential as a budget smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) with 30 W output launches alongside new bio-based cables
Anker has released a new wall charger and two new bio-based cables. The Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) is a 30 W plug, which you can use to power various devices, including a MacBook Air and iPhone 13. For example, you can charge an iPhone 13 Pro to 50% in 45 minutes with the maximum 30 W power output.
notebookcheck.net
Mate 50 RS launches as the latest Porsche Design x Huawei flagship smartphone
Chinese Tech Launch Phablet Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Huawei Mate RS series is Porsche Design's annual chance to flex its muscles in terms of smartphone finishing. Now, the partners have teamed up again to produce the 50 series' top-end SKU. Then again, the premium-tier phablet does not look a lot different from its 40 RS predecessor, apart from the new stove-top rear camera lens arrangement.
PC Magazine
Razer Barracuda X (2022) Review
Last year’s Barracuda X from Razer impressed us with its fantastic value for a wireless gaming headset. For $99.99, it offered a comfortable fit, a solid build, good sound quality, an excellent mic, and plenty of connection options thanks to its USB-C transmitter. The only thing it truly lacked was Bluetooth connectivity, and despite this the headset still earned our Editors’ Choice award. Razer tweaked the 2022 Barracuda X with one major change: Bluetooth. That means it can now connect to your phone, PC, Nintendo Switch, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device without the transmitter. That’s all while keeping the same performance, price, and design. With that in mind, it easily earns our Editors’ Choice recommendation for budget-friendly wireless gaming headsets.
techeblog.com
Infrared Light Successfully Used to Wirelessly Transmit Power Up to 100-Feet
Researchers at Sejong University in South Korea have successfully used infrared light to wirelessly transmit power up to nearly 100-feet. During their tests, the system transferred 400 mW of light power over distances of up to 98-feet (30-meters), sufficient for charging sensors. With more development, its power output could be increased to levels necessary to charge mobile devices, including tablets and laptops.
Comments / 1