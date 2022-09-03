St. Joseph the Worker Mass to be celebrated on Labor Day

A Labor Day Mass, shown in the photo from 2021, honoring St. Joseph the Worker at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel, 1880 Rt. 315, Laflin, will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5. Sunday Dispatch file photo

LAFLIN — A special Mass honoring St. Joseph the Worker will be celebrated on Labor Day morning, Sept. 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel, 1880 Rt. 315, Laflin.

According to Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, director of the religious community and Oblates facility, Fr. Joseph Sibilano, OSJ, founder of the 40th annual spiritual Labor Day weekend, will celebrate tomorrow’s Mass.

At the conclusion of Mass, bread will be blessed and distributed to all present as a symbol of the fruit of labor.

The Mass concludes a three-day triduum (three-day spiritual preparation and prayer) of Masses and devotions held over this past weekend, conducted by Fr. McDonnell.

In a response to Communists celebrating workers on May 1 each year, Pope Pius XII created the feast of St. Joseph the Worker in 1955, a tradition that continues today.

The feast honors St. Joseph, a carpenter by trade and foster father of Jesus, who is associated with labor, so it is fitting he is honored on the U.S. national holiday of Labor Day.

Fr. McDonnell said area faithful are invited to join in the celebration during this Year of St. Joseph. Mass will be broadcast live on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/osjseminary, as well as broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio 98.9 FM.

For more information, call the Oblates office at (570) 654-7542.