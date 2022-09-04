After a huge week one win versus the formally seventh ranked team in the country, there is a lot of buzz down in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators took down the Utah Utes by a final score of 29-26. Quarterback Anthony Richardson shined for the Gators totaling 274 all-purpose yards and three scores. It was an all-around team effort for the Gators as the defense rose to the occasion when needed most. The goal-line stand in the 3rd quarter was something that the Gators defense has lacked over the past few seasons. Senior linebacker Amari Burney had a game-sealing interception on second and goal to cap off a historic night in Billy Napier’s debut as the head coach of the Florida Gators.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO