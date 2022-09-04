Read full article on original website
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
Wiltfong Whiparound: Florida impresses recruits after upset win
Florida has 247Sports No. 10 recruiting class and looking for more following a victory over No. 7 Utah to open the season. In the video above we talk about where the Gators stand with the Top247's No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain, Top247 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and Top247 offensive tackle Roderick Kearney.
247Sports
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
Gators not putting stock in Mullen's predictions
The Florida football program has been transparent about the current underdog mentality permeating within the locker room, and the team’s former head coach is seemingly adding fuel to the fire. Dan Mullen’s new gig as an ESPN analyst has the team’s previous head coach back in the college football...
Gators wearing traditional home uniforms vs Kentucky
The Florida Gators are back in The Swamp for another ranked opponent this weekend, as the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Gators check in at No. 12 heading into this game after their big upset win over Utah last weekend. The Gators are a 6 point favorite on Thursday heading into this weekends game. This game kicks off from The Swamp at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Baylor and BYU ties shown across the field
Future conference mates Baylor and BYU share quite a bit on and off the field. Matching up the two years prior to BYU's journey beginning in the Big 12 conference will kick-start a friendly rivalry. Two of the largest religious schools in the nation, Baylor and BYU share common goals and ambition but also quite a bit of connections tie the two programs together.
247Sports
Florida football: Billy Napier previews Kentucky, warns against overconfidence after Utah win
Florida football coach Billy Napier says his team needs to continue to press forward and use the momentum from the Gators' season-opening win over Utah as a stepping stone this season. Napier assessed his team's first game and previewed Saturday's showdown against Kentucky this week, saying he expects another lively crowd for the Gators' SEC opener.
Florida Gators Football: Gator's Identity Will Be Shown Saturday Night
After a huge week one win versus the formally seventh ranked team in the country, there is a lot of buzz down in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators took down the Utah Utes by a final score of 29-26. Quarterback Anthony Richardson shined for the Gators totaling 274 all-purpose yards and three scores. It was an all-around team effort for the Gators as the defense rose to the occasion when needed most. The goal-line stand in the 3rd quarter was something that the Gators defense has lacked over the past few seasons. Senior linebacker Amari Burney had a game-sealing interception on second and goal to cap off a historic night in Billy Napier’s debut as the head coach of the Florida Gators.
247Sports
BYU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: The Best and Weirdest of Week 1 vs USF
Hello and welcome to the 2022 College Football season and the first edition of the BYU Football POWER RANKINGS, where we explore the best and weirdest of what college football has to offer. After months of realignment rumors and NIL chatter we finally get to experience the actually football games,...
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
247Sports
