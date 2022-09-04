ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes

Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators not putting stock in Mullen's predictions

The Florida football program has been transparent about the current underdog mentality permeating within the locker room, and the team’s former head coach is seemingly adding fuel to the fire. Dan Mullen’s new gig as an ESPN analyst has the team’s previous head coach back in the college football...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators wearing traditional home uniforms vs Kentucky

The Florida Gators are back in The Swamp for another ranked opponent this weekend, as the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Gators check in at No. 12 heading into this game after their big upset win over Utah last weekend. The Gators are a 6 point favorite on Thursday heading into this weekends game. This game kicks off from The Swamp at 7:00 p.m. ET.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Baylor and BYU ties shown across the field

Future conference mates Baylor and BYU share quite a bit on and off the field. Matching up the two years prior to BYU's journey beginning in the Big 12 conference will kick-start a friendly rivalry. Two of the largest religious schools in the nation, Baylor and BYU share common goals and ambition but also quite a bit of connections tie the two programs together.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Florida Gators Football: Gator's Identity Will Be Shown Saturday Night

After a huge week one win versus the formally seventh ranked team in the country, there is a lot of buzz down in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators took down the Utah Utes by a final score of 29-26. Quarterback Anthony Richardson shined for the Gators totaling 274 all-purpose yards and three scores. It was an all-around team effort for the Gators as the defense rose to the occasion when needed most. The goal-line stand in the 3rd quarter was something that the Gators defense has lacked over the past few seasons. Senior linebacker Amari Burney had a game-sealing interception on second and goal to cap off a historic night in Billy Napier’s debut as the head coach of the Florida Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

BYU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: The Best and Weirdest of Week 1 vs USF

Hello and welcome to the 2022 College Football season and the first edition of the BYU Football POWER RANKINGS, where we explore the best and weirdest of what college football has to offer. After months of realignment rumors and NIL chatter we finally get to experience the actually football games,...
PROVO, UT
