Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city

A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
RAYTOWN, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: What to do about Sunday (WED-9/7)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another beautiful morning to start our day as lows dropped into the lower 60s with very little fog out there compared to the past couple of days. In the end, we should be slightly above average for the next few more days, likely through Saturday before things get considerably cooler on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Will the dry weather in Kansas City continue?

While extreme weather events are happening around the United States, from flooding over many spots in the eastern USA to fires and drought out west, Kansas City continues to have rather boring weather. We did have a Dense Fog Advisory earlier this morning, but even this lifted fast or didn't materialize in many spots. There are patches of this dense fog around the KC metro, but at my place in Kansas City North it is 100% sunshine!
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC Sideshow death highlights split on illegal car events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a person attending an illegal sideshow Sunday night spilling over into Monday morning is highlighting a split among car enthusiasts between bonding over their vehicles and participating in illegal and dangerous events. “I feel like the event that happened was honestly just straight foolish,” said Connor Volavongsa. “Straight […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

