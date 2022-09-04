Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
Joe’s Weather Blog: What to do about Sunday (WED-9/7)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another beautiful morning to start our day as lows dropped into the lower 60s with very little fog out there compared to the past couple of days. In the end, we should be slightly above average for the next few more days, likely through Saturday before things get considerably cooler on Sunday.
Weather Blog: Will the dry weather in Kansas City continue?
While extreme weather events are happening around the United States, from flooding over many spots in the eastern USA to fires and drought out west, Kansas City continues to have rather boring weather. We did have a Dense Fog Advisory earlier this morning, but even this lifted fast or didn't materialize in many spots. There are patches of this dense fog around the KC metro, but at my place in Kansas City North it is 100% sunshine!
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Best weekly grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores
Kansas City shoppers can save smart by shopping these weekly grocery deals at Aldi, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, and Sprouts.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
Hotter than normal weather pattern ending soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny and Hot 88°. Saturday Night-Sunday Morning: Rain chance. Non-severe storms possible.
Amid extreme temperatures nationwide, Evergy has plans for Kansas City’s power reliability
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year. A brutal heat wave is blanketing the state with triple-digit temperatures. The current power demand is the highest the state has ever seen. On Tuesday, KMBC is looking deeper into Kansas City’s power reliability.
Bonner Springs kicks off Kansas City Renaissance Festival
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — When one local festival closes, another one opens. People had plenty of activities to choose from over the Labor Day Weekend in Kansas and Missouri. The newest events in town, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, has something for everyone to enjoy — performances, shops and rides for the kids– including one […]
Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizzeria, to open this month in south Overland Park
New York-style pizza joint Pizza Tascio, which is based in North Kansas City, plans to open its new south Overland Park franchise by mid-September, according to company officials. What’s happening: Over the weekend, the company took to Facebook to announce its new Overland Park location at 6705 W. 119th Street...
Post office problems plague Northland neighbors
Numerous people from Woodbrooke Villas in Kansas City's Northland contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers hoping to get help with their mail.
KC Sideshow death highlights split on illegal car events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a person attending an illegal sideshow Sunday night spilling over into Monday morning is highlighting a split among car enthusiasts between bonding over their vehicles and participating in illegal and dangerous events. “I feel like the event that happened was honestly just straight foolish,” said Connor Volavongsa. “Straight […]
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
KC Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium
A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.
