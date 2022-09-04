ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester Hosts No. 18 Slippery Rock Saturday At Farrell Stadium

- Saturday afternoon, West Chester hosts No. 18 Slippery Rock in its second game of the 2022 football season. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium on South Campus. Spectators and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and expect delays. Frequently asked Questions concerning West Chester University home football Game Day procedures and protocols can be found at the "Game Day Information" link above as well.
Chester County Week Three football previews

We are at Week Three of the scholastic football season and many area teams are off to a good start to the 2022 season while other teams are still trying to find their way to the win column. Here is a look at all the Week Three action. Central Dauphin...
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
