ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy

Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#East Texas#Acrobats#Clowns#Travel Info#What To Do
KETK / FOX51 News

Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
EMORY, TX
KLTV

Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
themonitor.net

Multiple agencies assist in search for missing Athens man

Stanley, a retired U.S. Marine and high school coach, set out on his trek Aug. 23 and hasn’t been seen since. Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) began Aug. 28 with a boots-on-the-ground search followed by two air searches by the Civil Air Patrol. RRSAR Deputy Commander Ken Malin,...
ATHENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy