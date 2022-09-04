Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Catch A Free Movie During ‘Movies In The Park’ In Tyler, Texas
Summer 2022 seemed to be somewhat weird and brutal in East Texas thanks to an extended stretch of days in the triple digits and then a couple of weeks of rain, but a change is on the way and we can once again get out and enjoy outdoor activities thanks to cooler temperatures.
ketk.com
Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.
KLTV
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act
PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy
Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
KLTV
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
KLTV
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
themonitor.net
Multiple agencies assist in search for missing Athens man
Stanley, a retired U.S. Marine and high school coach, set out on his trek Aug. 23 and hasn’t been seen since. Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) began Aug. 28 with a boots-on-the-ground search followed by two air searches by the Civil Air Patrol. RRSAR Deputy Commander Ken Malin,...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
KLTV
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
KLTV
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KLTV
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
