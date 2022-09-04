Read full article on original website
STK Steakhouse to open fine-dining restaurant in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is behind that steakhouse concept, which has...
G.R.I.T.S. food truck snags top prize at Duke’s Mayo Classic event
CHARLOTTE — A food truck that hit the road in Charlotte a little over a year ago just got a big boost as part of the weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic festivities. G.R.I.T.S. CLT took the top prize of $6,000 in a food-truck battle highlighting local, Black-owned businesses.
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month
‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Get Pizza in Charlotte: 2022
Neapolitan, Chicago deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian, Detroit-style. Everyone has their favorite take on this universally loved food. Order it with thin crust, extra cheese, vegetarian toppings, or gluten-free. Here’s where you can find each of these options across Charlotte. FEATURED RESTAURANT. 4127 Park Road. 704-910-0142. The team behind TRUE...
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
power98fm.com
One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States
Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
lakenormanpublications.com
Famous Toastery taps Brulé for tweaked menu amid expansion
DAVIDSON – One Davidson restaurateur has joined forces with the most prominent franchise in town that’s only strengthened their existing personal relationship. Jennifer Brulé, owner-chef of Davidson Ice House since 2018, is now the chief culinary officer at Famous Toastery. As Toastery prepares to expand its footprint, Brulé has been tasked with overseeing a tweaked menu that is going to have a stronger customer influence.
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas Sep 17 at Truist Field
The 1st Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas takes place on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 3 to 10 p.m., at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about more ways to celebrate National...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Huntersville Latino Night Sep 30
Huntersville Latino Night is a FREE celebration on Friday, September 30th, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Veterans Park at Main & Maxwell. That’s 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville, NC. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about more ways to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage...
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
country1037fm.com
Price’s Chicken Coop Land in Charlotte Sold For 4 Million
I sure do miss it. Price’s Chicken Coop has been closed for a few months now and was that ever a hit for those of us who work within walking distance of the iconic walk up chicken restaurant. Not sure what they did to make that chicken so delicious and they did it for over sixty years.
WCNC
Back to School with The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s back to school time! The perfect time to talk with Melanie Thompson, Store Manager from The Good Feet Store about their premium arch supports for kids and adults.
WBTV
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know
I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
Catawba Two Kings Casino opens 24-hour onsite sportsbook
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beyond the slot machines at Catawba Two Kings Casino sit a new room with dozens of kiosks that can be used to place bets on sporting events. The casino in Kings Mountain opened an onsite, 24-hour sportsbook on Tuesday so residents and visitors can bet on their favorite team ahead of the National Football League season.
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
