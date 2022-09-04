ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month

‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to Get Pizza in Charlotte: 2022

Neapolitan, Chicago deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian, Detroit-style. Everyone has their favorite take on this universally loved food. Order it with thin crust, extra cheese, vegetarian toppings, or gluten-free. Here’s where you can find each of these options across Charlotte. FEATURED RESTAURANT. 4127 Park Road. 704-910-0142. The team behind TRUE...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States

Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Famous Toastery taps Brulé for tweaked menu amid expansion

DAVIDSON – One Davidson restaurateur has joined forces with the most prominent franchise in town that’s only strengthened their existing personal relationship. Jennifer Brulé, owner-chef of Davidson Ice House since 2018, is now the chief culinary officer at Famous Toastery. As Toastery prepares to expand its footprint, Brulé has been tasked with overseeing a tweaked menu that is going to have a stronger customer influence.
DAVIDSON, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas Sep 17 at Truist Field

The 1st Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas takes place on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 3 to 10 p.m., at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about more ways to celebrate National...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Huntersville Latino Night Sep 30

Huntersville Latino Night is a FREE celebration on Friday, September 30th, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Veterans Park at Main & Maxwell. That’s 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville, NC. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about more ways to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Price’s Chicken Coop Land in Charlotte Sold For 4 Million

I sure do miss it. Price’s Chicken Coop has been closed for a few months now and was that ever a hit for those of us who work within walking distance of the iconic walk up chicken restaurant. Not sure what they did to make that chicken so delicious and they did it for over sixty years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Back to School with The Good Feet Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s back to school time! The perfect time to talk with Melanie Thompson, Store Manager from The Good Feet Store about their premium arch supports for kids and adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know

I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Catawba Two Kings Casino opens 24-hour onsite sportsbook

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beyond the slot machines at Catawba Two Kings Casino sit a new room with dozens of kiosks that can be used to place bets on sporting events. The casino in Kings Mountain opened an onsite, 24-hour sportsbook on Tuesday so residents and visitors can bet on their favorite team ahead of the National Football League season.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
charlottemagazine.com

11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
CHARLOTTE, NC

