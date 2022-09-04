ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Participating in 100-Day Challenge to Reduce Homelessness, Clear Encampments

By Serena Guentz, Noozhawk Staff Writer
 5 days ago
Noozhawk

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ag Business West of Santa Maria

A fire at an ag business west of Santa Maria sent up heavy black smoke on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sinton Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Planning Commission Unanimously Approves Plan for Expanded Solvang Senior Center

A project to build a two-story structure to replace modular buildings that house the Solvang Senior Center sailed through the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday night. Meeting a day later than normal due the Labor Day holiday, planning commissioners unanimously approved a development plan and other matters for the project to replace the three modular buildings adding up to 2,900 square feet.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.7.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Man’s Body Discovered Near Mission Creek in Santa Barbara

A man's body was discovered by passers-by Wednesday in the creek bed near Mission Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the 400 block of West Mission Street, near the northbound offramp from Highway 101, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Steven B. Engles of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

On September 6, 2022, Steven B. Engles passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, California, where he began competitive swimming at age 7. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High School freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Screen Goes Dark for Good at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In

Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County’s Heat Wave Expected to Last Until Weekend

There won’t be relief from the scorching heat until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Basically we’re looking at this heat wave of above-normal temperatures continuing all the way through Friday,” said meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Santa Barbara County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave

Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2340 Varley St, Summerland, CA 93067

One of Summerland's oldest homes on a large corner lot zoned 10-R-2 and bordered by streets on 3 sides. The location is very private and yet close to the center of Summerland. The property has many nice features including some ocean views, and proximity to local shopping, restaurants, wine tasting and beach. Options include restoration of the current residence or creating a completely new vibe. Owner needs 24 hour notice to show.
SUMMERLAND, CA
Noozhawk

How to Keep Harsh Weather From Playing Havoc With Your Yard

Contrary to what many may believe, severe weather doesn’t just beat up on the other guy. Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard. That doesn’t mean you’ll have to watch your house reduced to briquettes by a wildfire or flooding test your home’s capacity for flotation. But your yard may lose some of its curb appeal if you let nature take its course and you experience events like drought, flooding, hail, high winds, or other uninvited elements.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Dos Pueblos is Dominating in Sweep of Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos rebounded from its loss to Santa Barbara by sweeping past Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, on Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match. Chloe Hoffman put away 16 kills and libero Malia Brofferio had 15 digs and served three aces to pace the Chargers to their fourth win in five league matches. They're 8-3 overall.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Team Effort Carries Dos Pueblos to Sweep Over Rio Mesa

Chloe Hoffman had 16 kills, five digs and an ace as Dos Pueblos swept Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, Thursday in a Channel League match at home. Many other contributions went into the win, including Malia Brofferio’s 15 digs, four kills, three aces and block, and Halle Rillie’s 29 assists, seven digs, four kills, two aces and a block.
GOLETA, CA

