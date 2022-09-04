Santa Barbara County Participating in 100-Day Challenge to Reduce Homelessness, Clear Encampments

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Honor Law Enforcement Personnel From Nine Agencies for Their Service
A prosecuting attorney who sought justice in a cold-case murder and a California Highway Patrol officer who put his vehicle in the path of a wrong-way driver received recognization Wednesday night in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Elks hosted the 50th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night to honor members of...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ag Business West of Santa Maria
A fire at an ag business west of Santa Maria sent up heavy black smoke on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sinton Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
Noozhawk
City Planning Commission Unanimously Approves Plan for Expanded Solvang Senior Center
A project to build a two-story structure to replace modular buildings that house the Solvang Senior Center sailed through the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday night. Meeting a day later than normal due the Labor Day holiday, planning commissioners unanimously approved a development plan and other matters for the project to replace the three modular buildings adding up to 2,900 square feet.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.7.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
Noozhawk
Man’s Body Discovered Near Mission Creek in Santa Barbara
A man's body was discovered by passers-by Wednesday in the creek bed near Mission Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the 400 block of West Mission Street, near the northbound offramp from Highway 101, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Noozhawk
Steven B. Engles of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
On September 6, 2022, Steven B. Engles passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, California, where he began competitive swimming at age 7. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High School freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined...
Noozhawk
Screen Goes Dark for Good at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In
Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County’s Heat Wave Expected to Last Until Weekend
There won’t be relief from the scorching heat until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Basically we’re looking at this heat wave of above-normal temperatures continuing all the way through Friday,” said meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Santa Barbara County...
Noozhawk
Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave
Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
Noozhawk
2340 Varley St, Summerland, CA 93067
One of Summerland's oldest homes on a large corner lot zoned 10-R-2 and bordered by streets on 3 sides. The location is very private and yet close to the center of Summerland. The property has many nice features including some ocean views, and proximity to local shopping, restaurants, wine tasting and beach. Options include restoration of the current residence or creating a completely new vibe. Owner needs 24 hour notice to show.
Noozhawk
How to Keep Harsh Weather From Playing Havoc With Your Yard
Contrary to what many may believe, severe weather doesn’t just beat up on the other guy. Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard. That doesn’t mean you’ll have to watch your house reduced to briquettes by a wildfire or flooding test your home’s capacity for flotation. But your yard may lose some of its curb appeal if you let nature take its course and you experience events like drought, flooding, hail, high winds, or other uninvited elements.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Wins over Oxnard; San Marcos Sophomore Pair Medal Against Bishop Diego
Lauren Fitzgerald and Ella Arce shared medalist honors with 43s to lead Santa Barbara to a 225-280 win Thursday over Oxnard in a Channel League match at River Ridge Golf Course. Fitzgerald, a junior, birdied hole 4, and senior Arce parred holes 3, 5 and 6. Dons freshman Sage Malmsten...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Man Facing Homicide, Drug Charges in Fentanyl Death
A Santa Barbara man is facing murder and other charges stemming from a drug overdose death that occurred in April in Santa Barbara. Dillon James Joseph Johnson, 34, was arrested last week and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Music Clubs Struggle to Find a Groove Since Reopening After Pandemic
After being closed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant and entertainment businesses in downtown Santa Barbara are fully open and operating once again — but not at the levels they were before the pandemic. Gail Hansen is a co-owner of SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara,...
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Dos Pueblos Looks to Make A.J. Pateras a Winner in His Return to Ventura
A.J. Pateras returns to his old stomping grounds on Friday night as he takes his Dos Pueblos football team into Larrabee Stadium to face Ventura High School in a Channel League game. Pateras was a standout football player at Ventura and coached there for several years before taking his first...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Water Polo Invitational Draws Elite Field for 3 Days of Competition
Santa Barbara High School boys water polo coach Mark Walsh said the quality of players and teams in this weekend’s Santa Barbara Invitational is like “college men playing in high school.”. A 24-team field that includes many of the top programs in the state and a high-level program...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos is Dominating in Sweep of Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos rebounded from its loss to Santa Barbara by sweeping past Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, on Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match. Chloe Hoffman put away 16 kills and libero Malia Brofferio had 15 digs and served three aces to pace the Chargers to their fourth win in five league matches. They're 8-3 overall.
Noozhawk
Strong Team Effort Carries Dos Pueblos to Sweep Over Rio Mesa
Chloe Hoffman had 16 kills, five digs and an ace as Dos Pueblos swept Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, Thursday in a Channel League match at home. Many other contributions went into the win, including Malia Brofferio’s 15 digs, four kills, three aces and block, and Halle Rillie’s 29 assists, seven digs, four kills, two aces and a block.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Volleyball Gets It Done in Fifth Set Against Oxnard
San Marcos won a long rally to start the fifth set against Oxnard, and that sparked the Royals to take the set and the match, and remain tied for first place in the Channel League on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. The match scores were 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-8.
