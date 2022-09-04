ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22

Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction. September 6. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Grant Allen Norris, 27, Jeffersonville, IN. Revocation of Suspended Sentence. Jamie L. Madden, 25, Salem.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges

September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
BROOKSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Man was arrested after shoving a woman

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Stolen property returned, man arrested

JACKSON CO. – Thousand of dollars worth of stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner and a Seymour man has been arrested. According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, police arrested 42-year-old Sean Moffatt on Thursday, September 1 on three counts of possession of stolen property. According...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Child removed from fathers care after arrest

Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
JASPER, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
PAOLI, IN
wslmradio.com

Paoli Man Found Dead Near Tractor Supply

September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found dead in Paoli near the Tractor Supply store. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the Tractor Supply...
PAOLI, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour police make arrest in connection to stolen trailer investigation

SEYMOUR – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information about a possible stolen trailer in the Seymour area. Patrol officers located the trailer and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Tipton St, where they learned that the driver of the truck pulling the trailer had a suspended driver’s license. As patrol officers investigated further, they learned that the trailer had been stolen out of Kokomo, Indiana. Patrol officers also learned that a 2018 Caterpillar skid steer that was on the stolen trailer, had also been reported stolen out of Kokomo.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

