Washington County, IN

wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Raymond Purcell, 21, of Washington, was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000 and was posted. Logan Roger, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count of theft. Bond was set for $2,500 and was posted. Cory Enlow, 31, of Washington, was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-2-9(FL6) ~ FAILURE TO APPEAR — IF CHARGE WAS A FELONY. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ROBINSON, JOLANE. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2022-000468. Release Date:. 09-06-2022 – 12:00 pm. Booking Date:. 06-08-2022...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
MITCHELL, IN
WHAS11

Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
PAOLI, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges

September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
BROOKSBURG, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Man was arrested after shoving a woman

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Stolen property returned, man arrested

JACKSON CO. – Thousand of dollars worth of stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner and a Seymour man has been arrested. According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, police arrested 42-year-old Sean Moffatt on Thursday, September 1 on three counts of possession of stolen property. According...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
PAOLI, IN
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison man seriously injured in ORV accident (Jefferson County)

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver. Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Upon...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN

