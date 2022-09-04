Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Raymond Purcell, 21, of Washington, was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000 and was posted. Logan Roger, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count of theft. Bond was set for $2,500 and was posted. Cory Enlow, 31, of Washington, was arrested...
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
wbiw.com
BPD arrests Springville man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested on Friday, September 2, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the station after a report from the dispatcher that a male requested to speak to an officer. The dispatcher said 37-year-old Dustin Couch, was becoming aggressive and screaming. When officers...
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-2-9(FL6) ~ FAILURE TO APPEAR — IF CHARGE WAS A FELONY. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ROBINSON, JOLANE. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2022-000468. Release Date:. 09-06-2022 – 12:00 pm. Booking Date:. 06-08-2022...
wbiw.com
Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
953wiki.com
Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges
September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for neglect of a dependant after man overdoses in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on Tuesday, August 16th. Police arrested Kia Cox, 28, Bedford, on charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a probable cause affidavit...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
wbiw.com
Man was arrested after shoving a woman
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
wbiw.com
Stolen property returned, man arrested
JACKSON CO. – Thousand of dollars worth of stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner and a Seymour man has been arrested. According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, police arrested 42-year-old Sean Moffatt on Thursday, September 1 on three counts of possession of stolen property. According...
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli
PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
953wiki.com
Madison man seriously injured in ORV accident (Jefferson County)
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver. Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Upon...
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
Fox 19
Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Indiana residents self-appointed as sexual-predator catchers recently lured a Cincinnati man into a civilian sting operation, according to the group’s founder. Chris Abercrombie runs the Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children Facebook group. He says on Sept. 3, the 40-year-old Cincinnati man drove more...
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
