Byron, IL

Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
Teen Driver Arrested for Fleeing the Scene and DUI after a Two Vehicle Crash

Late Sunday night, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West South Street and South Center Street in Creston for a hit and run accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that an SUV, driven by 19-year-old Omar Salazar of Elgin was traveling eastbound on South West Street, directly behind a blue sedan, driven by a female Juvenile out of Elgin.
CRESTON, IL
City
Byron, IL
Illinois Accidents
Illinois Crime & Safety
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area

ROSCOE, IL
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Rockford man faces grooming charges for inappropriate texts with 11 year old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app. According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior. Police said the victim and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business

There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
PERU, IL
Second victim in deadly LaSalle County house explosion identified

ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - The Winnebago County Coroner has released the identity of the second victim, who died Saturday in a house explosion in rural LaSalle County. The Coroner says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being airlifted to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled to...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.

