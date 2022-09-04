Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Deputies find woman lying on Route 60, seriously injured in Round Lake crash
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Unincorporated Round Lake Wednesday night. Around 6:55 p.m. Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Route 60 near Wilson Road and Volo. Deputies found a Volo woman, 44, lying on the roadway. The woman...
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Teen Driver Arrested for Fleeing the Scene and DUI after a Two Vehicle Crash
Late Sunday night, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West South Street and South Center Street in Creston for a hit and run accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that an SUV, driven by 19-year-old Omar Salazar of Elgin was traveling eastbound on South West Street, directly behind a blue sedan, driven by a female Juvenile out of Elgin.
14-year-old shot in the jaw as police investigate car-to-car shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the jaw in an incident related to a car-to-car shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the area of Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for a report of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
Unsolved: Family of Lottie Flowers still without answers in 20-year-old Rockford murder case
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Benn E. Tennin II was 14 on Feb. 23, 2002, the day his grandmother, Lottie Flowers, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home. Tennin and the rest of his family were perplexed over why someone would brutally kill a 71-year-old church usher and beloved member of the community. Now, 20 years […]
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
Police search for suspect with gold teeth who shot man during car burglary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 36-year-old man survived a violent carjacking after the offender shot him on Sunday, according to Rockford Police. Police said the man was in a vehicle near the intersection of Longwood Avenu and Crosby Street around 3:10 p.m. when a suspect got in the passenger side of the vehicle brandishing a […]
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
Rockford man faces grooming charges for inappropriate texts with 11 year old
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app. According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior. Police said the victim and […]
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
hoiabc.com
Second victim in deadly LaSalle County house explosion identified
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - The Winnebago County Coroner has released the identity of the second victim, who died Saturday in a house explosion in rural LaSalle County. The Coroner says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being airlifted to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled to...
MyStateline.com
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
WIFR
Rockford man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at public library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 53-year-old Mark Griffin was arrested Saturday in connection with a public indecency incident from Aug. 4. Police say they received a report in August of an adult male exposing himself in a public area inside the Church Street branch of the Rockford Public Library. During a...
