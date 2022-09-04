Read full article on original website
My abusive ex-boyfriend ruined my relationship with tennis for almost two decades. Watching Serena Williams in the US Open helped me love it again.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit
Tennis rackets lives matter — but not to mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian took his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament hard, as he vented all his frustrations on his rackets, violently slamming them repeatedly to the ground shortly after congratulating Khachanov in the […] The post Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands
NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
Tennis legend Margaret Court says Serena Williams, media have 'never admired' her
Serena Williams, regarded by many as the best player in the history of her sport, recently received a warm send-off after what is expected to be her final US Open appearance. Margaret Court has something to say about that. Williams' 23 Grand Slam titles are one behind Court's 24 for...
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure
The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
Nick Kyrgios violently smashed 2 rackets after being knocked out of the US Open quarterfinals
The Australian was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6 by Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.
The US Open is known for its raucous crowds — but some tennis players are complaining about the noise
While Coco Gauff has said that she loved hearing loud cheers, players like Nick Kyrgios and Danka Kovinić say it's too loud.
Frances Tiafoe stepped out in a Serena Williams GOAT hoodie at the US Open before beating Rafael Nadal
"She's definitely the reason why I think I can do the things that I'm doing," Tiafoe told ESPN during an interview in which he also wore the hoodie.
US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18
US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream. The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and...
Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open
Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
Garcia ends Gauff's run to reach 1st Grand Slam semifinal
NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now. One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage — and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18.
Margaret Court chides Serena Williams over lack of ‘honour’ for previous eras
Australian Margaret Court believes she does not get as much credit as she deserves for her 24 grand slam singles titles from anyone in the tennis world these days, least of all Serena Williams.Williams was feted in many quarters as the greatest tennis player of all time when she retired after her third-round loss at the US Open on Saturday, one title shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973.“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court, 80, told the Daily Telegraph in a rare interview. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”Court said she has...
Nadal, Swiatek try to reach quarterfinals | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Play has started on Day 8 at Flushing Meadows, with No. 7 seed Cam Norrie facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev in Louis Armstrong Stadium for a quarterfinal berth. The winner of that...
US Open: Iga Swiatek 'finding role' as Serena Williams leaves superstar void
In the city famed for what is sometimes called the 'Crossroads of the World', tennis finds itself at another juncture. Serena Williams has just exited the stage in New York. Roger Federer, ahead of her in age, is not far behind from leaving. So too, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Tennis-U.S. Open day eight
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):. Italy's Jannik Sinner survived a gruelling five-setter against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, clinching a 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory in just under four hours.
No. 5 seeds Ruud, Jabeur to play in US Open quarterfinals
NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Both No. 5 seeds headline the first day of quarterfinal play at the U.S. Open. On the men's side, Casper Ruud of Norway plays No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ruud is the French Open runner-up and Berrettini was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021. Later in Ashe, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on the women's side. Tomljanovic is playing for the second time since she beat Serena Williams and sent her into an apparent retirement. At night, No. 12 seed Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes on No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both night matches are at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is 4-0 in Ashe this year and is playing the Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. The 18-year-old Gauff, the French Open runner-up in June, is the youngest American to make it this far at the U.S. Open since Melanie Oudin was 17 in 2009.
Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up
This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
Nick Kyrgios's defeated US Open rival compared resurgent tennis star to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
Kyrgios, who is enjoying the best form of his career, beat last year's US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the last-16 on Sunday.
