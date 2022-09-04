ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit

Tennis rackets lives matter — but not to mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Australian took his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament hard, as he vented all his frustrations on his rackets, violently slamming them repeatedly to the ground shortly after congratulating Khachanov in the […] The post Nick Kyrgios goes on racket rampage as temper flares after US Open quarterfinal exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Coco Gauff
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep

The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure

The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
Yardbarker

Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open

Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
theScore

Garcia ends Gauff's run to reach 1st Grand Slam semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now. One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage — and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18.
The Independent

Margaret Court chides Serena Williams over lack of ‘honour’ for previous eras

Australian Margaret Court believes she does not get as much credit as she deserves for her 24 grand slam singles titles from anyone in the tennis world these days, least of all Serena Williams.Williams was feted in many quarters as the greatest tennis player of all time when she retired after her third-round loss at the US Open on Saturday, one title shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973.“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court, 80, told the Daily Telegraph in a rare interview. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”Court said she has...
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):. Italy's Jannik Sinner survived a gruelling five-setter against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, clinching a 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory in just under four hours.
FOX Sports

No. 5 seeds Ruud, Jabeur to play in US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Both No. 5 seeds headline the first day of quarterfinal play at the U.S. Open. On the men's side, Casper Ruud of Norway plays No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ruud is the French Open runner-up and Berrettini was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021. Later in Ashe, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on the women's side. Tomljanovic is playing for the second time since she beat Serena Williams and sent her into an apparent retirement. At night, No. 12 seed Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes on No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both night matches are at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is 4-0 in Ashe this year and is playing the Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. The 18-year-old Gauff, the French Open runner-up in June, is the youngest American to make it this far at the U.S. Open since Melanie Oudin was 17 in 2009.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up

This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
