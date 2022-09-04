Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Watch: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
NBA Insider Says Cleveland Cavaliers Would Be Open To Bringing LeBron James Back, But On Their Terms, Different To His First Return in 2014: "They Feel Good About What They Have... Back In 2014, They Needed A Savior."
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed a weird kind of history. The Kid from Akron has been responsible for the team's greatest triumph, bringing a championship to the city after a long wait. However, he has also left the team twice, and the pain of his first exit has still not been forgotten, even if it may have been forgiven. With James potentially on the move again soon, the Cavaliers have naturally come up as a potential landing spot.
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again
Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
Theo Pinson On Playing Against Luka Doncic In Pickup: "We Run 2 People At Him, And He's Laughing. Running Into The Corner, Step Back Fadeaway Over 2 People. Cash."
Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson has started serving an incredibly useful role on the Mavericks. The former Brooklyn Nets guard isn't one that the Mavs are often playing in games but they went out of their way to extend his contract to keep him on the team. Why? It's because he is the ultimate bench hypeman.
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Kevin Durant For Saying He Should Be A 99 Overall In NBA 2K23: "99 Overall Players Don't Get Swept In The First Round"
Kevin Durant was quite upset when NBA 2K revealed the player ratings for NBA 2K23 over the last few days. After finding out that he was going to be a 96 overall, tied with other top stars like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry, but behind 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo. KD believed he should be a 99 overall and expressed that on his Twitter.
Report: Wizards unlikely to make a trade to clear out positional logjams
Despite having an overabundance of swingmen, the Washington Wizards aren’t expected to make any trades before the season to clear out their logjam and improve other parts of the roster. While the Wizards don’t have a roster overflowing with All-Star talent, there is one area they can look at...
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
NBA Fans React To Report Russell Westbrook Will Be A 78 In NBA 2K23: "Should Be Like A 83, The Disrespect Is Wild."
Russell Westbrook is coming off the toughest season of his career after a pretty tough year with the Los Angeles Lakers. What should have been a big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis became an instant failure as both Davis and LBJ struggled to stay healthy, and Westbrook struggled to recapture the form he had in Washington.
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Being Rated 90 In NBA 2K23 After Injury Concerns: "If He Can Be Healthy, He'll Become A 94."
Anthony Davis is arguably one of the best two-way big men in the NBA when he is healthy. It wasn't long ago that people were having debates about picking either Giannis Antetokounmpo or AD, with many picking AD for his shooting stroke which is more reliable than Giannis's. In the...
Dirk Nowitzki Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo From Harsh Gilbert Arenas Comments: "Giannis Is The First One To Say You Can Always Improve"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is earning his place amongst the NBA greats every time he steps onto the court and achieves something we haven't seen before. He has won every single award he could have competed for and is still looking to add more championships. Despite that, Gilbert Arenas decided to criticize one of the best two-way players of this generation by saying Giannis 'doesn't know basketball'.
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Gilbert Arenas Says Celtics Fans Have Called Him The N-Word: "You Got To Earn Your Racism With Me..."
For visiting teams, Boston can be an extremely hostile place to play. As the home of the Celtics, the city has enjoyed decades of prosperity as one of the league's most successful teams, and fans have become extremely invested in their quest to bring home title No. 18. Still, despite...
Byron Scott Says Only 4 NBA Teams Were Making Money Before Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Showed Up And Saved The League: "All These Guys Out Here Just Making All This Money, They Owe Magic And Larry Bird A Lot Of Kudos."
When you look at the NBA now you see a multi-billion dollar business that just keeps growing with every passing year. The ratings this past season were higher than they had been in the recent past and thanks, in part to that, the league is looking for a new broadcasting deal of about $75 billion.
Skip Bayless Explains Why The Lakers Gave LeBron James An Extension, Finally Praises King James: "He Is Still The Face, Not Only Of The Franchise, He’s The Face Of The League To Me."
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't live up to the expectations of fans last season. They failed to qualify for both the play-in tournament and postseason as they were outplayed by most teams in the NBA. Due to that, there were many doubting that LeBron would sign a...
