CBS Sports
Simone Inzaghi is already running out of time: what can we expect from Inter Milan now?
MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?
ESPN
Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B
Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
FOX Sports
Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return
PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
BBC
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
ESPN
Bernd Leno jabs at Arsenal exit: Club 'politics' forced me out
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances. Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.
ESPN
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland praise becoming 'routine'
SEVILLE, Spain -- Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has become such a prolific scorer at Manchester City that it's part of his matchday "routine" to talk about the Norwegian's goals after games. Haaland scored another two goals in the 4-0 win over Sevilla on Tuesday to take his record at...
ESPN
Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence
Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
ESPN
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema set to be out for a month with injury - sources
Karim Benzema is set to be sidelined for a month with the quad injury he sustained during Real Madrid's Champions League group stage match against Celtic, sources have told ESPN. Benzema, who was awarded UEFA men's player of the year award for 2021/22, was forced off after just 30 minutes...
SB Nation
Conte concerned about fixture congestion, rules out Lucas for Champions League vs. Marseille
Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur will begin their Champions League campaign tomorrow afternoon, hosting Marseille in the group stage opener for both teams. It’s a good opportunity for Spurs to start strong against a potentially tricky opponent, but it comes during a run of fixtures that is absolutely brutal.
FOX Sports
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the Premier League club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
