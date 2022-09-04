ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

CBS Sports

Simone Inzaghi is already running out of time: what can we expect from Inter Milan now?

MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?
SOCCER
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
MLS
FOX Sports

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
UEFA
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA
ESPN

Bernd Leno jabs at Arsenal exit: Club 'politics' forced me out

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances. Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland praise becoming 'routine'

SEVILLE, Spain -- Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has become such a prolific scorer at Manchester City that it's part of his matchday "routine" to talk about the Norwegian's goals after games. Haaland scored another two goals in the 4-0 win over Sevilla on Tuesday to take his record at...
MLS
ESPN

Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence

Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
MLS
FOX Sports

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the Premier League club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE

