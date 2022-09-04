Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO