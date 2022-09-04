ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
msuexponent.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Buffalo, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Jump#First Peoples#Full Moon Star Party#Nasa#Artemis
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy