Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: First time entrepreneurs open new Mexican restaurant in Great Falls
The vacant building adjacent to Dairy Queen in Fox Farm is now home to the new Mexican restaurant La Cocina. Owners Antonio Verbera and Josefa Davis managed a former Mexican restaurant in Great Falls and are first time business owners. "The community has been very supportive. We feel based on...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre
The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3; there were no injuries in either fire.
3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Another new apartment complex is in the works for Great Falls
The new complex is slated to be built on the currently empty lot along Second Avenue North just east of 38th Street.
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area
he scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.
UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week
GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
Inmate found dead at Cascade County jail
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that officers found inmate Aleesha Mae Kempa deceased in her cell.
