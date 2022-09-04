Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3; there were no injuries in either fire.
Fairfield Sun Times
Firefighters put out two structure fires in Great Falls over Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.
Structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is receiving mutual aid from several other fire departments - the fire is along Stuckey Road
3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Fairfield Sun Times
Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North
The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.
Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area
he scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.
Inmate found dead at Cascade County jail
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that officers found inmate Aleesha Mae Kempa deceased in her cell.
Ag program helps Great Falls shop fix 'meat vending machines'
“It's a way for us not to be open on six days a week. We can't run six days a week, so these will help a lot,” Handl said.
Another new apartment complex is in the works for Great Falls
The new complex is slated to be built on the currently empty lot along Second Avenue North just east of 38th Street.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
Only 2 To Go For Shelby
Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
theelectricgf.com
City considering $1.4 million GFDA request for loans to local business
During their Sept. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will discuss the city’s federal COVID relief funds. During the work session, Tom Hazen, the city’s grant manager, will review the community applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and the scoring process. The grant applications were due in July and...
