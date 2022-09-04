Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...

SHELBY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO