Wyoming Free Library Lego activities a big hit

Lynn Szafran, 11, put together a Lego Minecraft kit at a recent Saturday morning activity at the Wyoming Free Library. The activity was made possible by a $3,000 EITC contribution rom Pride Mobility. Geri Gibbons | For Sunday Dispatch

WYOMING — On a recent Saturday morning, a group of children gathered at the Wyoming Free Library for a Lego activity centered on Minecraft.

Not only did participants have a morning full of fun and creative activity, they went home with two sets of Legos, a $15 Amazon gift card and a book.

Library director John Roberts said that the program has been a fixture at the library since 2012, when a volunteer suggested that children would enjoy it.

But, the recent addition of Lego sets and gift cards was made possible by a $3,000 contribution from Pride Mobility as part of state’s Educational Tax Credit (EITC) program, administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The Wyoming Free Library is approved by the state as an Educational Improvement Organization and participating businesses can choose it as a recipient of their EITC funds.

Roberts said the donation has made possible its current Lego program, which includes three sessions, but he hopes to also add a “Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Math” (STEAM) program in the future, in addition to growing the Lego program.

“I’m in the process of exploring other programs,” Roberts said. “I’m going to reach out to other libraries in Pennsylvania that are EITC approve and see what they have to offer.”

Roberts said he envisions the Lego program being held off sight in the future, to provide a chance for more young people to participate. The current series began with a Star Wars theme in July and will conclude next month with a Marvel theme. Roberts chose the themes himself, based on what is currently popular among young library goers.

Current sessions are filled, he said, but those on a waiting list will be able to participate in a second series with the same themes beginning in October.

Other themes Roberts is considering are Christmas and Harry Potter.

The program is open to children of all ages, with kits appropriate for those about eight and older.

Madelyn Miller, 12, and Kacy Miller, 16, said their mother told them about the program and they were excited to participate.

Both Millers, from Pringle, enjoy books and activities at the library, but this was their first Lego class there.

Madelyn Miller plays minecraft online, so she especially appreciated the minecraft theme.

She said she loves to build with Legos, but also likes to knock down what she has made and start over.

Lynn Szafran described her daughter Madalyn, 11, as a “Lego fanatic,” who is currently putting together a 9,000 piece Titanic piece at home.

Madalyn, who enjoys a variety of creative activities, including theater, enjoyed the activity and the chance to meet new friends.

As COVID numbers decrease, the library is once again looking for volunteer readers and new members of their Friends group.

Readers are needed first for autumn-themed books and then continuing throughout the year.

Friends of the Library, a group which works hand-in-hand with Roberts to identify needs, help with fundraisers, facilitate programming and generally act as an advocate for the library, is seeking new members.

Those interested in volunteering opportunities can call the library at 570- 693-1364 or message the library on its Facebook page.