Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. "The fire's burning in all directions,...
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California. And a hurricane could prolong it
A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading into the...
California Declares Energy Emergency
California electric grid operators declared an energy emergency late on Sept. 6, warning that rotating power outages were very possible as the entire state roasted under unprecedented heat. The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch
Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday. "Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."
