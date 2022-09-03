ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California. And a hurricane could prolong it

A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading into the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

California Declares Energy Emergency

California electric grid operators declared an energy emergency late on Sept. 6, warning that rotating power outages were very possible as the entire state roasted under unprecedented heat. The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch

Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday. "Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy