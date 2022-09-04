The North Dakota soccer team travels to the Pacific Northwest to face two former Big Sky foes. They begin the road trip at Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (CT). The Fighting Hawks then fly to face Portland State on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The match against Eastern Washington will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can also follow the action live via Twitter (@UNDsoccer) or via live stats on the pages of both institutions.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO