Read full article on original website
Related
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: Fighting Hawks Fly West to Face Eagles and Vikings
The North Dakota soccer team travels to the Pacific Northwest to face two former Big Sky foes. They begin the road trip at Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (CT). The Fighting Hawks then fly to face Portland State on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The match against Eastern Washington will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can also follow the action live via Twitter (@UNDsoccer) or via live stats on the pages of both institutions.
Comments / 0