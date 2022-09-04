Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talking Green: Plant trees, help the Yampa
Don’t let the warm weather fool you. Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes sweater weather, pumpkin spice, and of course, tree planting!. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s annual ReTree event is back for one of its biggest years yet. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, volunteers will plant over 500 cottonwood trees along the Yampa River in and above town. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join because we all deserve the opportunity to restore our river, tackle the climate crisis, and build a more resilient Yampa Valley.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cooperative effort enhances native cutthroat trout population in Burgess Creek
After seven years of planning and work, partners in a restoration project for native cutthroat trout habitat in Burgess Creek along the edge of the Steamboat Ski Resort permitted area were happy to release 2,500 cutthroat trout fingerlings into the stream last week. “It’s certainly been a pleasure of a...
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New mural at Snow Bowl Steamboat puts Steamboat’s love of animals on display
Steamboat Springs’ newest mural will feature more than 100 submissions from pet owners from across the Yampa Valley, and it will be unveiled during a celebration from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. “There are over 120 pets on the mural, which is pretty exciting and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson has skin in the game for Routt County, not Boulder
We are responding to a letter that asked, “Is Savannah Wolfson the best representative for South Routt?”. Savannah Wolfson has spent time on our ranches, time in our school district, and time with our coal miners for years. She is paying taxes and a mortgage in our district and raising her kids with ours. She has skin in the game and a plan for affordability. She stood up for us before deciding to run and we finally feel like South Routt will have a voice.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat seems to favor more affluent neighborhoods
It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bust of Steamboat encourages planning ‘pink’ events
Additional volunteers are needed this year to assist the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, also known as Bust of Steamboat, that works to encourage local business participation and fundraising events in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bust of Steamboat committee began raising funds for local women fighting...
Peak-Day Lift Ticket prices reach new heights for 2022-23 season
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Reporting by The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast shows that Colorado ski destinations in Vail and Beaver Creek reached $275 for a peak-day, single-day lift ticket […]
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Remains found in North Routt County
A human skull was found in north Routt County on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that an out-of-state hunter found the skull north of Adams Park at about 1:42 p.m. Sunday and called the sheriff’s office, which responded to the scene alongside the Routt County coroner.
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Being a Yampavore
Connect to your food, shop for unique, high-quality products, and support your community through agriculture. These are the pillars that the CAA Market runs on. We value each of these statements and run the Market in accordance with them. For those of you who are unfamiliar, let me familiarize you...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New coalition forms to support proposed STR tax
With only two months until Nov. 8, when Steamboat Springs voters will decide on a 9% excise tax on short-term rentals, a new coalition plans to campaign in support of the tax’s passage. House Our Community officially launched Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the new group describes itself as “local...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Workforce Center celebrates Workforce Development Month
In recognition of September as Workforce Development Month, the Steamboat Springs Workforce Center is reminding residents of the services offered out of the local office. According to a news release, there are more than 40 workforce centers in Colorado that can help with local and larger issues. Staff can help workers meet their employment goals through job search assistance, informational webinars, training and upskilling or reskilling opportunities.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC’s new executive director emphasizes club’s unlimited potential
In preparation for his new role as executive director of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Brian Krill intends to put a major focus on Steamboat’s youth development through sports and education. Currently working as the head of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy in Truckee, California, Krill has...
One Injured, Bear & Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: SSHS PIC can help parents stay informed
For parents of Steamboat Springs High School students, the kids are back in school, you’re getting the emails, you read the paper but still feel out of the loop where your student’s education is concerned. Well, you don’t have to. Get all your questions answered, meet members...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Comments / 0