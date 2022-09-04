Don’t let the warm weather fool you. Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes sweater weather, pumpkin spice, and of course, tree planting!. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s annual ReTree event is back for one of its biggest years yet. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, volunteers will plant over 500 cottonwood trees along the Yampa River in and above town. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join because we all deserve the opportunity to restore our river, tackle the climate crisis, and build a more resilient Yampa Valley.

YAMPA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO