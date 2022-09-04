Read full article on original website
Sawyer Brown Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Benefit Concert September 22nd
I imagine most of us take water for granted. Whenever we turn on the faucet to get something to drink, to wash our clothes, to wash ourselves, to cook, whatever, we not only trust that water will come out, we trust it will be clean and safe to use however we need to use it. Unfortunately, for many people around the world, and even right here in the U.S., including the Tri-State, that's a luxury they don't have for one reason or another. Since the early 1980s, the global non-profit organization, Water for People, has made it its mission to make sure everyone, regardless of where they live or their financial situation, has access to this basic necessity. Like all non-profits, they can't do it alone and rely on public donations to support their mission by asking for donations or hosting events like the upcoming benefit concert at the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville.
Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week
If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
Ozark Jubilee: A Branson Country Christmass show in Owensboro, KY Nov 20, 2022 – presale code
The newest Ozark Jubilee: A Branson Country Christmas presale passcode is now ready to use. For a very limited time you can get great tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Ozark Jubilee: A Branson Country Christmas’s show in Owensboro during this presale you might not be able to acquire them before they sell-out!
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
104.1 WIKY
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
Girls Golf falls to Castle
On Tuesday the girls golf team lost to Castle. Sydney Rohrscheib chipped a ball in on hole 6! The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home.
Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022
As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
Brother Raban Bivens, OSB, 81, Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Raban Bivins, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died in the monastery infirmary on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was 81 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Br. Raban was born in Owensboro, KY, on December 11, 1940, one of eight children of Lester and Sophie (Bittel) Bivins. He was given the name William Joseph at his baptism.
Dunkin’ coming to Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Not only is a Henderson Dunkin’ coming to the tri-state, but so is a Madisonville Dunkin’. Officials involved with the planned Madisonville Dunkin’ have told us the new Dunkin’ is planned to open in 2023. This process will include demolishing the existing building at 221 South Main Street to build a […]
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
Experience Cates Farm this Fall!
Escape from city livin’ and take the slow road to one of Henderson, Kentucky’s favorite family farms– Cates Farm! ‘Tis the season for fun at the pumpkin patch, and Cates Farm has gone to great lengths to provide a cherished tradition for your family. Get to know our farm fresh community and learn why agricultural roots run deep in Henderson!
Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic
Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"
Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
Princeton, Indiana Teen Captures Possible Bear Sighting in Snapchat Video
Back in June of 2021, some residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties caught video footage of a black bear. Many people thought this was a hoax at first because we don't usually see bears around the Tri-State. Well, it was very real and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed it in a release.
Owensboro riverfront will welcome the Air Force Thunderbirds in 2023
The Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team is returning for the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. The event will take place September 15 through September 17 of 2023. The show will also feature a wide range of aircraft on display, as well as aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
