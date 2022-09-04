ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

99.5 WKDQ

Sawyer Brown Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Benefit Concert September 22nd

I imagine most of us take water for granted. Whenever we turn on the faucet to get something to drink, to wash our clothes, to wash ourselves, to cook, whatever, we not only trust that water will come out, we trust it will be clean and safe to use however we need to use it. Unfortunately, for many people around the world, and even right here in the U.S., including the Tri-State, that's a luxury they don't have for one reason or another. Since the early 1980s, the global non-profit organization, Water for People, has made it its mission to make sure everyone, regardless of where they live or their financial situation, has access to this basic necessity. Like all non-profits, they can't do it alone and rely on public donations to support their mission by asking for donations or hosting events like the upcoming benefit concert at the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week

If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
104.1 WIKY

LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend

LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
boonvilleathletics.com

Girls Golf falls to Castle

On Tuesday the girls golf team lost to Castle. Sydney Rohrscheib chipped a ball in on hole 6! The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Brother Raban Bivens, OSB, 81, Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Brother Raban Bivins, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died in the monastery infirmary on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was 81 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Br. Raban was born in Owensboro, KY, on December 11, 1940, one of eight children of Lester and Sophie (Bittel) Bivins. He was given the name William Joseph at his baptism.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dunkin’ coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Not only is a Henderson Dunkin’ coming to the tri-state, but so is a Madisonville Dunkin’. Officials involved with the planned Madisonville Dunkin’ have told us the new Dunkin’ is planned to open in 2023. This process will include demolishing the existing building at 221 South Main Street to build a […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
UTICA, KY
hendersonky.org

Experience Cates Farm this Fall!

Escape from city livin’ and take the slow road to one of Henderson, Kentucky’s favorite family farms– Cates Farm! ‘Tis the season for fun at the pumpkin patch, and Cates Farm has gone to great lengths to provide a cherished tradition for your family. Get to know our farm fresh community and learn why agricultural roots run deep in Henderson!
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic

Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wevv.com

Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"

Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro riverfront will welcome the Air Force Thunderbirds in 2023

The Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team is returning for the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. The event will take place September 15 through September 17 of 2023. The show will also feature a wide range of aircraft on display, as well as aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
SMITH MILLS, KY

