I imagine most of us take water for granted. Whenever we turn on the faucet to get something to drink, to wash our clothes, to wash ourselves, to cook, whatever, we not only trust that water will come out, we trust it will be clean and safe to use however we need to use it. Unfortunately, for many people around the world, and even right here in the U.S., including the Tri-State, that's a luxury they don't have for one reason or another. Since the early 1980s, the global non-profit organization, Water for People, has made it its mission to make sure everyone, regardless of where they live or their financial situation, has access to this basic necessity. Like all non-profits, they can't do it alone and rely on public donations to support their mission by asking for donations or hosting events like the upcoming benefit concert at the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO