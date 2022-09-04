Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
Condemned house collapses in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
Dunmore residents warned of warranty scam
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new property warranty scam has popped up in Lackawanna County targeting homeowners. Many homeowners have recently received letters resembling a final notice, implying an affiliation with the County Deeds Records office. However, Lackawanna County officials said it’s all a scam. If an urgent notice showed up in the mail […]
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Driver charged after police chase in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with drunk driving after nearly hitting a cruiser head on and leading police on a chase in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Reyes Santos-Chigo, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, almost struck a patrol […]
Driver charged for deadly Luzerne County crash
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges. Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021. Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with...
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
Nearly 100 citations issued at loud party in Hazle Township
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton issued 99 citations, towed 24 vehicles and charged one person with drunken driving when they buste
Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
Neighbors hoping for answers to recent fish kill
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The gloomy weather at Blytheburn Lake in Rice Township on Tuesday is not what is keeping people from heading out on the water. It's all the dead fish lining the shore. "Maybe five days ago, it all started. Fish started floating to the top. You...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Dickson City officials hopeful for 'Lake Commerce' fix
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City officials are hopeful that the nickname "Lake Commerce" will soon no longer apply to the flood-prone Commerce Boulevard. "Let's just keep our fingers crossed. Everything's moving. We got another month, month and a half, and hopefully, this will be history," said Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.
