Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
54 new businesses in Central New York include computer repair and a tailor
There was a surge in business filings as Labor Day approached, with 54 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-three of them were filed in Onondaga County and 17 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Five businesses filed to discontinue operations in Onondaga County.
Delays expected this week on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One lane traffic on a busy stretch of an Ithaca street. Drivers should be alert as the 600 block of North Meadow Street will be reduced to one lane for asphalt repair. It’s the section of the roadway running from Cascadilla Street to Hancock Street near Purity Ice Cream. The work begins Thursday and should wrap up the next day. Delays are expected.
DOT reminds pedestrians that the Greenway is not yet completed
Construction of the Greenway mixed-use bike and pedestrian path is still underway, and the New York State Department of Transportation reminds the public that their safety is the top priority.
Home Dairy Building Recommended For Local Landmark Status
The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission. The driving motivation behind the effort,...
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
“We lost two players for the year” Dino Babers speaks ahead of UConn game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares to hit the road for UConn on Saturday. Dino Babers said in his opening statement that LB Stefon Thompson and FB/TE Chris Elmore are out for the year due to injuries suffered against Louisville. He believes both will be back.
ICYMI: Come Visit the Center for IDEAS in our New Location!
Welcome back to campus IC students! We hope the opening weeks of the fall semester have gone well and we are so excited to have you back on South Hill! In case you missed it, the Center for IDEAS has moved its primary office suite to our new home just down hall on the third floor of Egbert Hall (the previous location of the Center for Student of Culture, Race and Ethnicity).
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
TCAT Implements Massive Service Cut Due to Driver Shortage
Students may now have to wait longer to catch the bus. Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit announced its bus service cut last month, and since then almost all bus routes have been reduced due to a driver shortage. The reductions took effect on Aug. 22 and will last at least until...
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
CEA STUDY ABROAD affiliated & non-affiliated programs - Info Session Tuesday 9/13, 12:10 pm
CEA Study Abroad is one of Ithaca College's study abroad partners, offering both affiliated and non-affiliated program options. Affiliated programs include:. Rebecca James of CEA Study Abroad will be offering an information session about the exciting study abroad options available to you through the CEA portfolio of programs on Tuesday, September 13, 12:10-1:00, in Textor 103.
