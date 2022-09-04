Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Updated Extended Trinity in Fishtown
A new kitchen and bathroom and a large wraparound yard make this trinity a find in a neighborhood where one doesn’t find trinities on the market all that often. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Wood-faced trinities aren’t...
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 631 North Preston Street In West Powelton, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-unit mixed-use building located at 631 North Preston Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand three stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor and basement levels and a roof deck. 24Seven Design Group is the firm behind the project, which is expected to cost $320,000 to build according to the permit.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Philadelphia Has Plummeted
The real estate market is constantly fluctuating, and the number of new listings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has decreased. Here's what it means.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
New Amazon Fresh store opens in Delaware County
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday will be the grand opening of the new Amazon Fresh store in Delaware County. The grocery store has something no other stores in the area has.This Amazon Fresh store opened around 7 a.m. The big difference between this store is that customers can skip the checkout line.One man CBS3 spoke with said he's been waiting outside the store since about 4:30 a.m. "We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." The store is located on Springfield Road in Broomall. It's the first in the Philly area to offer Just Walk Out shopping by using the Amazon app. You just grab your item, scan it and walk out.Inside, customers can find national brands as well as local brands like La Colombe, Unique Pretzels.To help roll this out, they're hosting festivities all weekend, including giveaways and discounts for prime members.This location has created hundreds of jobs and they are still hiring for roles. Anyone interested can check out Amazon's website.
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Franchisees Announce Two-Year Plan for Philadelphia Expansion
From Nashville to Philly by way of Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken brand will be making its Pennsylvania debut next year, with another six planned through 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Chester County Houses Among Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Area
While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Chester County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
fox29.com
Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Officials told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that there were high carbon monoxide readings...
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
Il Villaggio Announces Liquor License Acquisition and Bar Expansion
News of the liquor license and proposed bar begs the question – will Il Villaggio remain a BYOB establishment?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyyimby.com
Construction Nearly Complete at One uCity Square in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit haas revealed that construction is nearly complete at One uCity Square, a mixed-use building in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by ZGF Architects and developed by Wexford Science & Technology, the University City Science Center, and Ventas Inc., with Turner Construction as the contractor, the $280-million, 13-story building will hold 389,000 square feet of office, laboratory, and retail space. The 250-foot-tall structure, also known as Wexford One uCity Square, is part of the greater mixed-use uCity Square development, which will feature 10.5 million square feet within 15 existing and 10 newly-constructed buildings. New construction will account for three-quarters of the total square footage.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
‘It’s long overdue’: Gun violence around Philly rec centers makes updates more urgent, residents say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Reggie Johnson goes to Fotterall Square Park in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood almost every day. He picks up trash. He enjoys the fresh air. He talks to any kids he comes across.
Comments / 0