Philadelphia, PA

Phillymag.com

On the Market: Updated Extended Trinity in Fishtown

A new kitchen and bathroom and a large wraparound yard make this trinity a find in a neighborhood where one doesn’t find trinities on the market all that often. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Wood-faced trinities aren’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 631 North Preston Street In West Powelton, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-unit mixed-use building located at 631 North Preston Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand three stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor and basement levels and a roof deck. 24Seven Design Group is the firm behind the project, which is expected to cost $320,000 to build according to the permit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh store opens in Delaware County

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday will be the grand opening of the new Amazon Fresh store in Delaware County. The grocery store has something no other stores in the area has.This Amazon Fresh store opened around 7 a.m. The big difference between this store is that customers can skip the checkout line.One man CBS3 spoke with said he's been waiting outside the store since about 4:30 a.m. "We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." The store is located on Springfield Road in Broomall. It's the first in the Philly area to offer Just Walk Out shopping by using the Amazon app. You just grab your item, scan it and walk out.Inside, customers can find national brands as well as local brands like La Colombe, Unique Pretzels.To help roll this out, they're hosting festivities all weekend, including giveaways and discounts for prime members.This location has created hundreds of jobs and they are still hiring for roles. Anyone interested can check out Amazon's website. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
foodgressing.com

Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order

On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Nearly Complete at One uCity Square in University City, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit haas revealed that construction is nearly complete at One uCity Square, a mixed-use building in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by ZGF Architects and developed by Wexford Science & Technology, the University City Science Center, and Ventas Inc., with Turner Construction as the contractor, the $280-million, 13-story building will hold 389,000 square feet of office, laboratory, and retail space. The 250-foot-tall structure, also known as Wexford One uCity Square, is part of the greater mixed-use uCity Square development, which will feature 10.5 million square feet within 15 existing and 10 newly-constructed buildings. New construction will account for three-quarters of the total square footage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles

As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.

