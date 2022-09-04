Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 631 North Preston Street In West Powelton, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-unit mixed-use building located at 631 North Preston Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand three stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor and basement levels and a roof deck. 24Seven Design Group is the firm behind the project, which is expected to cost $320,000 to build according to the permit.
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
fox29.com
Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Officials told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that there were high carbon monoxide readings...
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
penncapital-star.com
How Made in America impacted Philly’s small businesses
The Jay-Z founded, Made in America music festival returned to Philadelphia over the Labor Day weekend, hosting 30-plus performances, including global phenomenon’s Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator. Over the years, the two-day festival has brought together thousands of tourists and Philadelphians to celebrate the holiday weekend. However, it...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
fox29.com
Iconic skateboard bench arrives in Philadelphia after being stolen from NYC park
PHILADELPHIA - A piece of skateboarding lore was brought to North Philadelphia after it was stolen from a park in New York City. A group of masked skaters reportedly used a rental truck to haul the 13-foot, 300 pound metal bench from Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan to Cecil B. Moore Plaza.
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
PHILADELPHIA — One block away from Kensington Avenue “A.” sat in a wheelchair after having recently gotten out of the hospital. Doctors at Temple University Hospital told her that if she had waited to come in one more day she would’ve lost her leg. The doctors drained her wound and gave her medication to help it heal.
‘It’s long overdue’: Gun violence around Philly rec centers makes updates more urgent, residents say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Reggie Johnson goes to Fotterall Square Park in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood almost every day. He picks up trash. He enjoys the fresh air. He talks to any kids he comes across.
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times at 3 am in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported...
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
phl17.com
The Jazz Sanctuary: Free concerts bringing the art of Jazz throughout the Philadelphia region
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 650 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization gets its music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
