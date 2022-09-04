Read full article on original website
Related
Valencia Shores HOA Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid Dues
Homeowner Owes $4200. HOA Could Take $600,000 House. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another homeowner is learning the hard way that if you do not pay your Homeowner’s Association dues in Florida, your Homeowner’s Association can take your house. Michael Amato, according to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater file complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’s empty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast...
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries
Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
A Florida man is not cruising the open seas after stealing a beautiful boat with four Mercury 350s on it. According to investigators, 35-year-old Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina of Miami is standing in handcuffs not far from the backside of the “Right Side”, a boat he
Florida’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Charged in $196M Ponzi Scheme
A Florida man and a woman who was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’” have been charged with running a $196 million Ponzi scheme, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing shows. Pavel Ruiz, 29, from Fort Lauderdale, was accused of personally netting $6.5 million from $42 million defrauded from investors through companies run by Johanna M. Garcia. Garcia, of North Lauderdale, had a blog post on one of her companies’ sites saying she was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’ in her community” because she found ways to “help hard working individuals make money.” The SEC’s filing against Ruiz says...
cbs12.com
The city takes the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance to court over marina referendum
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach City Marina is growing — attracting more boaters and leading the city to plan an expansion of the dry boat storage facility. However, some locals don’t like the plan, so they got a referendum on the November ballot to stop it...now the city is fighting back.
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters
'They'll buy these boats and don't know necessarily how to run them right.'. Should newcomers to Florida learn to boat? Ron DeSantis suggests so, and that those lessons should happen sooner than later for some recent transplants. The Governor said Tuesday that one difference between longtime Floridians and those new...
Former Florida homecoming queen accused of rigging vote plans to sue cops, school district: report
"She needs to be able to start her life over without this wreckage of the past and be able to live a normal life that she intended to live."
Florida woman wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman won big after claiming a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Tuesday.
Florida Men Arrested After Duping Gas Pump To Charge Only 8 Cents Per Gallon
Two Florida men have been arrested after installing a device on gas pumps that allowed them to fill up for around .08 per gallon of gas. On Monday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast
Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast.
EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS
NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Assists Homeland Security in Drug Bust
The Sebastian Police Department assisted Homeland Security on a drug bust where the dealer was using the local post office on Main Street to pick up illegal drugs to distribute in the area. Both the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) from Sebastian and the Department of Homeland Security and Investigations (HSI)...
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
WINKNEWS.com
Dr. Oz bought Palm Beach mansion with help of man embroiled in fraud scheme
PALM BEACH (CBS) Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach. The 18,559-square-foot estate has been valued at more than $36 million, according to local appraisal records. In an...
Comments / 13