goargos.com
Men's Soccer Grabs 4-0 Win Over PCC
PENSACOLA, Fla.- The West Florida Men's Soccer Team defeated Pensacola Christian on Tuesday evening with a 4-0 shutout. UWF got the ball rolling with a shot in the second minute by Kainan Dos Santos, which was blocked by an Eagles defender. Not even a minute later, another shot was made by midfielder Caue Novaes that just missed inside the top post.
Bartow football hangs on to top Kathleen
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – There’s no sense forcing a ball into tight coverage if a timeout is available. With six ticks remaining until halftime, Bartow found themselves clinging to a six-point lead with the ball on the 30-yard line at Kathleen on Monday. Yellow Jackets head coach Richard Tate wanted to ...
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Pensacola, Florida, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 10 a.m. over VHF channel 16 of a 35-foot recreational vessel taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew to assist.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
niceville.com
Land being cleared in Niceville for 83-room hotel
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Land is being cleared adjacent to the intersection of John Sims Parkway and State Road 85 South (Government Avenue) in Niceville, reportedly for the construction of a new hotel. In April, Carl Scott, City of Niceville Building Official, said a new 83-room Home2 Suites by Hilton...
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Board to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractors Wednesday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The complaints keep rolling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. On Wednesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board will hear six more complaints against the contractors, all saying that they took money without completing the project. The first homeowner, John Hutchinson, said in Jan. 2022, he contracted […]
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space.
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
fox35orlando.com
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman is recovering after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator in a retirement community. This happened inside of the gated Del Webb community in Lakewood Ranch. A neighbor says he's never seen anything like this before. "I lived here five years...
Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
getthecoast.com
Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa
I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
