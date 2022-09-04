Read full article on original website
#24 Pepperdine to Compete in Husky Invitational
MALIBU, Calif. — The #24 Pepperdine women's volleyball team heads up to Seattle this week to compete in the Husky Invitational hosted by #13 Washington. The Waves will face Cal Poly on Thursday, before challenging the tournament-host Huskies as well as Northwestern on Friday. MATCH #7 — Thursday (September...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Golf Highly Ranked to Start 2022-23
MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's golf team will once again be highly ranked heading into the 2022-23 season, as the Golf Channel put the Waves at #9 while Golfweek has them at #13. Additionally, William Mouw and Derek Hitchner earned preseason All-American status from the Golf Channel. After...
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Golf Ranked #25 in Preseason
MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's golf team will begin the 2022-23 season next week as the #25 team in the country, according to Golfweek's preseason rankings. The Waves are coming off their 19th West Coast Conference title in 2022, and a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional. They'll be seeking a berth at the NCAA Championships for the 13th time in program history.
So long San Francisco, L.A., New York: The top cities homebuyers are looking to leave
The share of homebuyers who are looking to relocate reaching a new record high this summer. Only now, it’s higher mortgage rates and still sky-high home prices that are motivating homebuyers, especially those from expensive cities, to look at more affordable area, according to a new Redfin analysis.
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
Updates: 3 SF Bay Area cities beat all-time record highs
California is in the grips of a scalding heat wave. Follow updates as temperatures soar.
sanjoseinside.com
Invasive Fruit Fly Found in San Jose, State Declares Emergency
The State of California declared emergency action Sept. 2 against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Thousands in Bay Area, NorCal lose power in rolling blackout order issued by mistake
ALAMEDA -- Thousands of homes in Alameda, Healdsburg, Palo Alto and other Northern California cities lost power Tuesday evening following miscommunication about rolling blackouts.The cities' power is provided by the Northern California Power Agency - a consortium of local power agencies separate from Pacific Gas and Electric - which reportedly received an order from the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) to begin the blackouts following an Emergency Energy Alert 3 Tuesday evening. The alert warns that rolling outages are imminent or in process and is initiated when CAISO determines load shedding is necessary. However, CAISO issued a statement that there were...
4 million residents asked to stop outdoor watering amid heat wave. Will they?
No outdoor watering for two weeks during the longest, hottest weather of the year. That’s what 4 million Southern Californians are facing. It’s not because of the drought – at least not directly. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is asking many cities in LA County to follow a voluntary outdoor watering ban until September 20, while they repair a pipe that carries water from the Colorado River.
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Californians brace for a scorching Tuesday afternoon; thousands without power
OAKLAND -- The Bay Area was baking once again Tuesday afternoon under a record heat wave that has blanketed the state, triggering a surge in demand on the California's power grid that pushed the electrical circuits to their limits.Across the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of residents sweated it out in their homes and businesses without power as the heat overwhelmed transformers in Santa Rosa, San Ramon, Livermore and other communities. The temperature gauge read 108 at noon in Livermore. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"Less than 10,000 customers in the entire Bay Area are...
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Homeless Shelter Proposals Across California Taking Flak, Advocates Call for More ‘Gap Housing’ Like Tiny Houses
Supervisor Rafeal Mandelman’s “A Place for All” legislation is just one of many California proposals being criticized for rounding people up into shelters instead of setting people up for permanent housing. The Chronicle has a new lengthy analysis today of how COVID-19 has changed California homeless shelters,...
The best place to retire? This California city is among top spots in US, report says
A California city ranked among the top places to retire in the country. San Francisco, home to the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets and eclectic architecture, landed No. 6 on WalletHub’s Sept. 6 report of “2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.”. To determine the best cities...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Queen Máxima arrives in America and the King stays at home due to lung disease
Queen Máxima has begun her mission to America. She landed alone at the San Francisco airport on the night of Monday to Tuesday (Dutch time). King Willem-Alexander was due to visit California and Texas, but had to cancel due to lung complaints. The government information service said the air...
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for
The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
