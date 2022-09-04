ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pepperdinewaves.com

#24 Pepperdine to Compete in Husky Invitational

MALIBU, Calif. — The #24 Pepperdine women's volleyball team heads up to Seattle this week to compete in the Husky Invitational hosted by #13 Washington. The Waves will face Cal Poly on Thursday, before challenging the tournament-host Huskies as well as Northwestern on Friday. MATCH #7 — Thursday (September...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Golf Highly Ranked to Start 2022-23

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's golf team will once again be highly ranked heading into the 2022-23 season, as the Golf Channel put the Waves at #9 while Golfweek has them at #13. Additionally, William Mouw and Derek Hitchner earned preseason All-American status from the Golf Channel. After...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Golf Ranked #25 in Preseason

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's golf team will begin the 2022-23 season next week as the #25 team in the country, according to Golfweek's preseason rankings. The Waves are coming off their 19th West Coast Conference title in 2022, and a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional. They'll be seeking a berth at the NCAA Championships for the 13th time in program history.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer#Sports#California Tie 1 1
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Invasive Fruit Fly Found in San Jose, State Declares Emergency

The State of California declared emergency action Sept. 2 against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands in Bay Area, NorCal lose power in rolling blackout order issued by mistake

ALAMEDA -- Thousands of homes in Alameda, Healdsburg, Palo Alto and other Northern California cities lost power Tuesday evening following miscommunication about rolling blackouts.The cities' power is provided by the Northern California Power Agency - a consortium of local power agencies separate from Pacific Gas and Electric -  which reportedly received an order from the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) to begin the blackouts following an Emergency Energy Alert 3 Tuesday evening. The alert warns that rolling outages are imminent or in process and is initiated when CAISO determines load shedding is necessary. However, CAISO issued a statement that there were...
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malibu, CA
Sports
City
Malibu, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Sports
kcrw.com

4 million residents asked to stop outdoor watering amid heat wave. Will they?

No outdoor watering for two weeks during the longest, hottest weather of the year. That’s what 4 million Southern Californians are facing. It’s not because of the drought – at least not directly. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is asking many cities in LA County to follow a voluntary outdoor watering ban until September 20, while they repair a pipe that carries water from the Colorado River.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Californians brace for a scorching Tuesday afternoon; thousands without power

OAKLAND -- The Bay Area was baking once again Tuesday afternoon under a record heat wave that has blanketed the state, triggering a surge in demand on the California's power grid that pushed the electrical circuits to their limits.Across the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of residents sweated it out in their homes and businesses without power as the heat overwhelmed transformers in Santa Rosa, San Ramon, Livermore and other communities. The temperature gauge read 108 at noon in Livermore.   KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"Less than 10,000 customers in the entire Bay Area are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
calmatters.network

From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for

The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
BURLINGAME, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy