Red White and Blue
3d ago
I bet he’s not gonna want people with covet in his Scranton office but he sent them to veteran hospitals in nursing homes killing our elder by the droves
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
case.edu
PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack
Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
3 Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws.The United States Department of Labor said a federal investigation found that the franchisee violated the laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours.The violations occurred at stores in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The violations involved a total of 39 minors.
wlvr.org
Biden administration calls for beefing up school pay; Allentown alone has 300 job openings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Biden administration are urging states and local school districts to increase pay for school staff amid a nationwide shortage of teacher and support personnel. Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association — the state’s largest teachers’ union — says staff vacancies are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Doug Mastriano’s political success happened with a little luck and a big pandemic
Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. In 2017, after a 30-year military career, the just-retired Army colonel was considering his post-military life.
Condemned house collapses in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
grocerydive.com
CTown’s largest store opens in Scranton, Pennsylvania
Krasdale Foods’ banner CTown kicked off Labor Day weekend by opening the doors of its largest store yet. The store, located at 1110 S Washington Avenue in Scranton, Pennsylvania, further expands the grocery brand outside of the Metro New York City region where it was founded. The new CTown...
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
NEPA mail thefts raise concerns at USPS
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes. They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that […]
These 3 Pa. cafes made Yelp’s list of the top 100 coffee shops
When it comes to coffee, these three Pennsylvania coffee joints really know their stuff. So much so, they’ve landed on Yelp’s Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada. The first is the White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg, which was ranked...
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police announce Labor Day weekend crash and enforcement results
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were a total of 648 vehicle crashes that resulted in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The travel period ran from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 over the Labor Day weekend. Alcohol...
Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
