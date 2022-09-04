ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 6

Red White and Blue
3d ago

I bet he’s not gonna want people with covet in his Scranton office but he sent them to veteran hospitals in nursing homes killing our elder by the droves

Reply
5
Related
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
case.edu

PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack

Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws.The United States Department of Labor said a federal investigation found that the franchisee violated the laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours.The violations occurred at stores in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The violations involved a total of 39 minors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic#Republican#Wnep
Newswatch 16

Condemned house collapses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
SCRANTON, PA
grocerydive.com

CTown’s largest store opens in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Krasdale Foods’ banner CTown kicked off Labor Day weekend by opening the doors of its largest store yet. The store, located at 1110 S Washington Avenue in Scranton, Pennsylvania, further expands the grocery brand outside of the Metro New York City region where it was founded. The new CTown...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA mail thefts raise concerns at USPS

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes. They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal

Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy