blockchain.news
The Merge: Why Ethereum Investors Must Remain Cautious as Bellatrix Upgrade Goes Live
The Bellatrix Upgrade is set to go live on the Beacon Chain of the Ethereum Network today as the entire community prepares for the forthcoming Merge of the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. Over 2 years, the process of migrating Ethereum from the PoW chain to...
Aave Halts ETH Lending Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
Decentralized lending platform Aave has halted lending Ethereum (ETH) loans to users in order to protect itself from risks that could arise from a surge in borrowing demand for Ether from crypto traders betting on the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming technological overhaul. According to research firm Block Analitica, the development...
Marathon Digital Generated 184 BTC in Aug, Total Holding 10,311 BTC
Marathon Digital stated that as of August 31, 2022, it holds 10,311 BTC, with a total value of $206.7 million, and produced 184 BTC in that month. The crypto mining company also said it increased the Bitcoin mining hash rate by approximately 2.5 exahash/s (EH/s) of computing power to 3.2EH/s,
Bitcoin Miner CleanSparks Buys 10,000 Miners at Discounted Price
CleanSpark, an American Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining company, has announced the purchase of new 10,000 Antminer S19j Pro units for $28 million. The purchase agreement was made with Cryptech Solutions which will deliver the new miners to CleanSpark’s facilities by late October or early November of this year. According to...
Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission Bars Bybit Offering Crypto Trading
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) ordered Monday the ban on cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from engaging in the securities brokerage business. In a statement released on Monday, the CVM ordered the suspension of ByBit's "public offering of any securities intermediary services, directly or indirectly, to Brazilian users, including through the use of websites, applications or social networks."
Short Bitcoin Investment Products Saw Record Inflow of $18m Last Week: CoinShares
Data from digital asset management firm Coinshares showed that outflows from cryptocurrency investment products reached $9.2 million last week, with the majority of inflows coming from short investment products. Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for the lion’s share of these outflows with 11 million outflows, driving a 4-week streak of outflows throughout...
Binance to Convert Users’ USDC Into Its Own Stablecoin
Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced on Monday that it has introduced "BUSD Auto-Conversion". The latest program will, therefore, allow customers to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of four stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD), into its own native stablecoin BUSD, effectively delisting trading of the three rival stablecoins.
Crypto Mining Pool Provider Poolin Suspends Withdrawals, Citing Liquidity Problems
Poolin, a cryptocurrency mining pool provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced Monday that it had suspended withdrawals from its crypto wallet service, which signals serious trouble within the firm. Established in 2017, Poolin offers a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool, custodial wallet, block explorer and transaction accelerator, which enable users to invest...
Crypto-related Investment Slowdown May Continue in H2, KPMG Predicts
Attributed to the so-called crypto winter during the first half year, the amount of investment in the crypto market has been dragged, attracting over $14 billion in H1, according to global audit and consultancy firm KPMG. The sentiment of "fear, uncertainty and doubt "(FUD) spread over the crypto space during...
Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator
Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
Hiccups Surface as Bellatrix Upgrade Sets Stage for Ethereum Merge
With the much-anticipated merge being around the corner, the Bellatrix upgrade went live, curtain raising for this event. Nevertheless, the Bellatrix update was not smooth sailing based on the high missed block rate. Martin Koppelmann, the co-founder of Gnosis, pointed out:. “Missed block rate in the last 600 slots: >9%....
China Central Bank Releases Digital CNY Smart Contract Prepaid Fund Management Product
According to the China Financial Association, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China has launched a digital renminbi smart contract prepaid fund management product - "Yuanguanjia". The product was launched to the public across the country at the 2022 Second China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held...
Russian Finance Ministry on Track to Legalize Crypto for Cross-Border Payments
The current economic landscape in Russia is forcing both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to rethink their approaches to cryptocurrencies. According to the State-backed TASS News Agency, Deputy Finance Minister,Alexei Moiseev said athatthe Central Bank and the Ministry thave reached an agreement that the use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments can no longer be undermined.
World Vision Accepts Donations in Crypto in South Korea
World Vision has become the first NGO to accept virtual assets in South Korea as it announced that donation in cryptocurrencies has been enabled. Per the official website of the NGO, the charitable institution has parented with the Giving Block, accepting over 70 kinds of cryptos for its donation, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and other ERC-20-based tokens.
