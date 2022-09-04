ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

blockchain.news

Aave Halts ETH Lending Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge

Decentralized lending platform Aave has halted lending Ethereum (ETH) loans to users in order to protect itself from risks that could arise from a surge in borrowing demand for Ether from crypto traders betting on the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming technological overhaul. According to research firm Block Analitica, the development...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Marathon Digital Generated 184 BTC in Aug, Total Holding 10,311 BTC

Marathon Digital stated that as of August 31, 2022, it holds 10,311 BTC, with a total value of $206.7 million, and produced 184 BTC in that month. The crypto mining company also said it increased the Bitcoin mining hash rate by approximately 2.5 exahash/s (EH/s) of computing power to 3.2EH/s,
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Bitcoin Miner CleanSparks Buys 10,000 Miners at Discounted Price

CleanSpark, an American Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining company, has announced the purchase of new 10,000 Antminer S19j Pro units for $28 million. The purchase agreement was made with Cryptech Solutions which will deliver the new miners to CleanSpark’s facilities by late October or early November of this year. According to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchain.news

Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission Bars Bybit Offering Crypto Trading

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) ordered Monday the ban on cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from engaging in the securities brokerage business. In a statement released on Monday, the CVM ordered the suspension of ByBit's "public offering of any securities intermediary services, directly or indirectly, to Brazilian users, including through the use of websites, applications or social networks."
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Short Bitcoin Investment Products Saw Record Inflow of $18m Last Week: CoinShares

Data from digital asset management firm Coinshares showed that outflows from cryptocurrency investment products reached $9.2 million last week, with the majority of inflows coming from short investment products. Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for the lion’s share of these outflows with 11 million outflows, driving a 4-week streak of outflows throughout...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Binance to Convert Users’ USDC Into Its Own Stablecoin

Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced on Monday that it has introduced "BUSD Auto-Conversion". The latest program will, therefore, allow customers to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of four stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD), into its own native stablecoin BUSD, effectively delisting trading of the three rival stablecoins.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Mining Pool Provider Poolin Suspends Withdrawals, Citing Liquidity Problems

Poolin, a cryptocurrency mining pool provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced Monday that it had suspended withdrawals from its crypto wallet service, which signals serious trouble within the firm. Established in 2017, Poolin offers a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool, custodial wallet, block explorer and transaction accelerator, which enable users to invest...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto-related Investment Slowdown May Continue in H2, KPMG Predicts

Attributed to the so-called crypto winter during the first half year, the amount of investment in the crypto market has been dragged, attracting over $14 billion in H1, according to global audit and consultancy firm KPMG. The sentiment of "fear, uncertainty and doubt "(FUD) spread over the crypto space during...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator

Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Hiccups Surface as Bellatrix Upgrade Sets Stage for Ethereum Merge

With the much-anticipated merge being around the corner, the Bellatrix upgrade went live, curtain raising for this event. Nevertheless, the Bellatrix update was not smooth sailing based on the high missed block rate. Martin Koppelmann, the co-founder of Gnosis, pointed out:. “Missed block rate in the last 600 slots: >9%....
MARKETS
blockchain.news

China Central Bank Releases Digital CNY Smart Contract Prepaid Fund Management Product

According to the China Financial Association, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China has launched a digital renminbi smart contract prepaid fund management product - "Yuanguanjia". The product was launched to the public across the country at the 2022 Second China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Russian Finance Ministry on Track to Legalize Crypto for Cross-Border Payments

The current economic landscape in Russia is forcing both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to rethink their approaches to cryptocurrencies. According to the State-backed TASS News Agency, Deputy Finance Minister,Alexei Moiseev said athatthe Central Bank and the Ministry thave reached an agreement that the use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments can no longer be undermined.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

World Vision Accepts Donations in Crypto in South Korea

World Vision has become the first NGO to accept virtual assets in South Korea as it announced that donation in cryptocurrencies has been enabled. Per the official website of the NGO, the charitable institution has parented with the Giving Block, accepting over 70 kinds of cryptos for its donation, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and other ERC-20-based tokens.
CHARITIES

