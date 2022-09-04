Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards
The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
WTHI
SBA offers loans to businesses impacted by summer drought
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help available for people in some local counties after drought conditions earlier this summer. The US Small Business Administration has announced federal economic injury disaster loans are available. The loans can be used to help recover economic losses from the early-July drought. This impacts...
indianapublicradio.org
Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
The top 10 finalists have been announced for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Keileigh
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Indiana kids are waiting for loving homes. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 11-year-old Keileigh. To learn...
95.3 MNC
Two local educators among top 10 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
Two local educators are among the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are: Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation,. Amanda Fox, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation,. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation,. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools,. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District,. Joshua...
wdrb.com
Indiana to tax student debt forgiveness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents taking advantage of President Joe Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student debt will face a state tax bill next year that could eclipse $1,000. The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday confirmed that student debts erased are treated as income under...
WTHI
Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness
INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services
Finding a community in Indiana without access to high-speed internet services may prove challenging in the not-so-distant future. The post More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
mymixfm.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WISH-TV
Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams. A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WLWT 5
Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
WTHI
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
