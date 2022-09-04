ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

New Luzerne County division head starts work

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095DfG_0hiL4zbb00
Luzerne County Courthouse

Sugarloaf Township resident Jennifer Pecora started work Friday as Luzerne County’s new administrative services division head.

Pecora said she met with department heads and started discussing matters under her supervision.

“I think that I had a really productive first day,” Pecora said. “I’m confident we’re all going to work very well together.”

Previously the manager of Butler Township, Pecora will receive $94,500 annually in the position and oversee the election bureau and seven other departments: human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

County Manager Randy Robertson is still in the process of reviewing applicants for the vacant operational services division head position. This division includes engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

New hirings

Nineteen county government employees were hired in August, according to the newly posted monthly personnel report.

Ten of the new hirings were at 911, which has been working to fill vacant positions. Six new employees are 911 telecommunicators hired at $18.03 per hour: Breanna Champluvier, Cindy Flores, Hannah Halliday, Jennifer Horne, Lawnesa Thomas and William West. Also at 911, John Dennis Jr. was hired as a supervisor at $21.75 per hour, while three part-time call takers were hired at $15 per hour — Tyler Gavlick, Bradley Keen and Jennifer Truchon.

As a side note, Tyler Gavlick is not related to county Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick, she said.

Six hirings were at Children and Youth: Ashley Banos and Donald Mason, caseworker 1s, $20 per hour; Tamika Brunot and Jacqueline Silveri, caseworkers 2, $22.31; and Krystel Delacruz and Evelyn Larrison, clerk typists, $14.36.

Those hired in other departments: Melissa Jones, controller’s office internal auditor, $18.46; Ronald Smith, Emergency Management Agency Act 165 coordinator, $19.49; and Lawrence Whitehead, detective focused on drug trafficking, $24.34.

Departures

Seventeen workers left county employment in August.

Fifteen resigned: planning/zoning analyst Alan Brezinski; assistant public defenders Matthew Clemente and Wojciech Jankowski; Children and Youth clerk typists Zachary Farrell, Brianna Romanchik and Sheliah Watford; tourism office sales and marketing director Donna Keyes; Children and Youth caseworker 1s Amanda Matysik and Lexes Palissery; assistant district attorney Patrick Miller; Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2 Geanine Nye; Mental Health clerk typist Elisa Quinones; election director Michael Susek; prothonotary clerk Candace Diana Valdner; and 911 telecommunicator Marc Welch.

One employee retired last month — 911 telecommunicator Damian Matysczak. Drug and Alcohol clerk typist Karina Cruz’s departure was listed as a termination.

Promotions

Five workers advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process.

These employees, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: James Anthony Fazzi, prison desk sergeant, $32.59; Caitlyn Holland, human services fiscal officer, $30.77; Sabrina Lora and Ava Petersen, district attorney’s office administrative assistants, $19.53; and Nathan Litsch, Aging Agency care manager, $22.31.

Wyoming Valley Airport

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said he is confident council now has a sufficient number of citizen volunteers to reactivate the advisory board that oversees the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

The Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board has long been unable to convene and conduct business because it does not have a quorum. Seven of 10 seats are vacant on the board, officials said.

An active board is warranted due to updates planned at the facility, officials have said.

Lombardo chairs the committee that publicly interviews citizen applicants for outside boards. Several citizens interested in serving on the airport advisory board were among those interviewed last week.

“Getting that board up and running has been a priority of mine,” Lombardo said.

Established in 1929, the 110-acre airport was acquired by the county in the 1940s. It requires little county general fund subsidy because the state and federal government have covered most capital project costs, officials have said. The county also receives a portion of revenue from fuel sales at the facility.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Residents speak out at West Penn Township zoning hearing

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Zoning ordinances in small townships don’t typically draw high-spirited debates. But, the gloves were off in Schuylkill County, Tuesday night. The issue is over a proposal on agriculture that some say just doesn’t serve the future of their community. The West Penn Township Board of Supervisors began the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugarloaf Township, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

New law allows cops to seize ATVs

SCRANTON, Pa. — Unregistered ATVs have been problematic for police departments, including in Scranton. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says the city has ordinances to deter people from riding ATVs on city streets, but nothing seems to stop it. But on Friday, a new law goes into effect that...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lombardo
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike

Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Children And Youth#Volunteers#Alcohol#Gis
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate who had been incarcerated since Friday at Lycoming County Prison was found dead in his cell several days later, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office. Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 5, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Kendall was committed to the prison on Sept. 2 on drug-related charges. The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was completed today by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. Results are pending toxicology results and further testing, Kiessling said. Pennsylvania state police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's office is handling the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA

Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces ​Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania

Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Newswatch 16

Driver charged for deadly Luzerne County crash

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges. Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021. Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver charged after police chase in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police say a man is being charged with drunk driving after nearly hitting a cruiser head on and leading police on a chase in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Reyes Santos-Chigo, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, almost struck a patrol […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Corrections officer charged in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A corrections officer from Columbia County is facing sexual assault charges. Troopers say 59-year-old Joseph Rogutski assaulted a woman inside the Columbia County Prison last week. The inmate told police Rogutski entered her cell and inappropriately touched her. He's facing institutional sexual assault and related...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

789
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy