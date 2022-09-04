Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Jim Mosby vs. Long-established Environmental Policies
Lompoc mayoral candidate, and two-time loser in prior elections, Jim Mosby thinks he is a better choice as a policy-maker than his opponent. As usual, Mosby's view of himself is much more favorable than his public record. He is no fan of code enforcement and the commercial and agricultural properties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ag Business West of Santa Maria
A fire at an ag business west of Santa Maria sent up heavy black smoke on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sinton Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Noozhawk
Steven B. Engles of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
On September 6, 2022, Steven B. Engles passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, California, where he began competitive swimming at age 7. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High School freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Noozhawk
Body of Missing Hiker Found in Gaviota After Intensive Search
After more than four days of intensive searching, the body of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Searchers located Sgrignoli’s remains at about 9:20 a.m. in some heavy brush about 20 feet off of Highway 101,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.7.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Wins over Oxnard; San Marcos Sophomore Pair Medal Against Bishop Diego
Lauren Fitzgerald and Ella Arce shared medalist honors with 43s to lead Santa Barbara to a 225-280 win Thursday over Oxnard in a Channel League match at River Ridge Golf Course. Fitzgerald, a junior, birdied hole 4, and senior Arce parred holes 3, 5 and 6. Dons freshman Sage Malmsten...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Man’s Body Discovered Near Mission Creek in Santa Barbara
A man's body was discovered by passers-by Wednesday in the creek bed near Mission Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the 400 block of West Mission Street, near the northbound offramp from Highway 101, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Noozhawk
Search for Hiker Missing on Gaviota Trail Now in 3rd Day
For a third straight day, dozens of searchers were continuing to comb the rugged terrain below Gaviota Peak on Tuesday for any sign of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli. The 29-year-old Ventura man was last seen Sunday afternoon when he parted ways with his girlfriend on the Trespass Trail, a challenging 3-mile trek that starts just north of the Gaviota Tunnel and ends in a stunning viewpoint overlooking the ocean.
Noozhawk
Screen Goes Dark for Good at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In
Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
City Planning Commission Unanimously Approves Plan for Expanded Solvang Senior Center
A project to build a two-story structure to replace modular buildings that house the Solvang Senior Center sailed through the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday night. Meeting a day later than normal due the Labor Day holiday, planning commissioners unanimously approved a development plan and other matters for the project to replace the three modular buildings adding up to 2,900 square feet.
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Comments / 0