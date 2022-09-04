The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion after Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic were bounced in the fourth round. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after outlasting Italian Jannik Sinner in a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal in the latest finish in U.S. Open history (2:50 a.m.). At 19, he can become the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open.

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO