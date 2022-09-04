ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

NBC Sports

Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash

MADRID — Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. The Slovenian cyclist did not start Stage 17, won by Rigoberto Uran of Colombia. “Thank you for all the beautiful...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw

American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
BBC

Adam El Mihdawy: American tennis player banned after admitting match-fixing charges

Adam El Mihdawy has been banned from tennis for three-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 (£4,346) after admitting match-fixing charges. The American, 32, was sanctioned for fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches in line with the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The International...
TENNIS
SkySports

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver ruled out of Paris trip after 'minor' injury as connections look to Breeders' Cup or Japan

King George winner Pyledriver has been ruled out of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to a "minor" injury. So impressive when beating last year's Arc winner Torquator Tasso at Ascot in the summer highlight, a soft tissue problem means trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick will not be able to get the required work into the five-year-old.
WORLD
FOX Sports

Relief for Real Madrid as Benzema has minor tendon injury

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema is not expected to be sidelined for too long as Real Madrid said Wednesday the France striker has a tendon injury and a strained muscle in his right thigh. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute of Madrid's 3-0 win at Celtic...
UEFA
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores

The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion after Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic were bounced in the fourth round. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after outlasting Italian Jannik Sinner in a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal in the latest finish in U.S. Open history (2:50 a.m.). At 19, he can become the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time

Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
UEFA

Community Policy