NBC Sports
Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash
MADRID — Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. The Slovenian cyclist did not start Stage 17, won by Rigoberto Uran of Colombia. “Thank you for all the beautiful...
NBC Sports
Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw
American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead
TRUJILLO, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel showed who’s in charge at the Spanish Vuelta. The overall leader made a strong statement with a victory in Thursday’s 18th stage, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit. It was the second...
Mads Pedersen wins Vuelta stage 16 after drama for Roglic and Evenepoel
Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a España as overall contender Primoz Roglic’s hopes of taking back time on Remco Evenepoel were hit by a crash metres from the line on Tuesday. Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall...
NBC Sports
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
NBC Sports
Star Diamond League Final fields chase track worlds spots, cap season; TV, live stream info
The Diamond League Final, the last top-level track and field meet of 2022, boasts the busiest single day of competition this year, world records and undefeated seasons on the line as well as spots at next year’s world championships at stake. Competition in Zurich, Switzerland airs live on Peacock...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
BBC
Adam El Mihdawy: American tennis player banned after admitting match-fixing charges
Adam El Mihdawy has been banned from tennis for three-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 (£4,346) after admitting match-fixing charges. The American, 32, was sanctioned for fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches in line with the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The International...
Deseret News
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver ruled out of Paris trip after 'minor' injury as connections look to Breeders' Cup or Japan
King George winner Pyledriver has been ruled out of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to a "minor" injury. So impressive when beating last year's Arc winner Torquator Tasso at Ascot in the summer highlight, a soft tissue problem means trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick will not be able to get the required work into the five-year-old.
England star Keira Walsh agrees to world record Barcelona transfer and becomes second Lionesses Euros winner at Nou Camp
KEIRA WALSH has become the world’s most expensive female footballer following a sensational £400,000 Barcelona move. The ex-Manchester City ace joined the LaLiga Women’s champions after signing a three-year contract. The switch sees Walsh, 25, become the eighth senior player to leave City this summer. The move...
The Oval hoping to beat Lord’s to World Test Championship final hosting rights
Commercial agreements at Lord’s are proving problematic for the ICC and the Oval could be a replacement host for the fixture in June 2023
FOX Sports
Relief for Real Madrid as Benzema has minor tendon injury
MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema is not expected to be sidelined for too long as Real Madrid said Wednesday the France striker has a tendon injury and a strained muscle in his right thigh. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute of Madrid's 3-0 win at Celtic...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores
The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion after Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic were bounced in the fourth round. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after outlasting Italian Jannik Sinner in a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal in the latest finish in U.S. Open history (2:50 a.m.). At 19, he can become the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open.
Yardbarker
Juventus Primavera lose eight-goal thriller against PSG in Youth League – (Video)
On Tuesday, Juve’s senior team lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint Germain, while the club’s primavera endured a similar fate in the French capital in their UEFA Youth League fixture. Paolo Montero’s men started on the wrong foot, conceding twice in the first seven minutes, but...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time
Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
